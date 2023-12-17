Signal No. 1 in effect in Visayas, Mindanao due to Tropical Depression Kabayan

Satellite image of Tropical Depression Kabayan as of 7:40 a.m. of Dec. 17, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA on Sunday morning placed several areas in Visayas and Mindanao under Signal Number 1 due to Tropical Depression Kabayan.

Kabayan was last seen 460 kilometers east of Davao City, with peak winds of 55 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph. It was heading 15 kph.

PAGASA raised Signal No. 1 over the following areas:

Southern portion of Samar (Basey, Santa Rita, Marabut, Talalora, Villareal, Pinabacdao)

Southern portion of Eastern Samar (Maydolong, City of Borongan, Quinapondan, Guiuan, Lawaan, Balangiga, Llorente, Giporlos, Salcedo, Balangkayan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Mercedes)

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Bohol

Camotes Islands

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Northern portion of Davao Oriental (Cateel, Boston, Baganga)

Northern portion of Davao de Oro (Monkayo, Laak)

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

Northern portion of Bukidnon (Impasug-Ong, Malitbog, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao, Libona, Baungon, Cabanglasan, City of Malaybalay)?

Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible within any of the areas under Winds Signal No. 1.

What to expect

PAGASA warned of heavy rainfall in parts of Mindanao and Visayas due to Kabayan.

Sunday

100 to 200 mm: Surigao del Sur

50 to 100 mm: Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, the eastern portion of Agusan del Sur, and the northern portions of Davao Oriental and Davao de Oro

Monday

100 to 200 mm: Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands and Southern Leyte

50 to 100 mm: Southern portions of Eastern Samar and Samar, the eastern and southern portions of Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, the northern portion of Bukidnon, Agusan del Sur and Agusan del Norte.

According to the weather agency, forecast rainfall is generally higher in elevated or mountainous areas. It warned that flooding and landslides may occur, especially in areas that are susceptible to these hazards or have experienced considerable amounts of rainfall for the past several days.

PAGASA said that the surge of northeast monsoon will bring gusty conditions for the next two days over the following areas not under any wind signal, especially in coastal and upland areas:

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

Aurora

Bataan

Bulacan

Rizal

Quezon

Lubang Island

Marinduque

Cuyo Islands

Bicol Region

Visayas

Northern and eastern portion of mainland Cagayan

Eastern portions of Isabela and Nueva Ecija

Portions of Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales, Pampanga, Cavite, Mindoro Provinces

"Hazards such as severe wind and heavy rainfall may be experienced in areas that are not close to the track forecast," the weather bureau said.

Kabayan is expected to follow a generally west northward path across the archipelago over the next two days and is likely to maintain its strength until its initial landfall over Mindanao. PAGASA is not ruling out the possibility of Kabayan reaching tropical storm category before landfall.

The cyclone is likely to make landfall along the coast of Surigao del Sur or Davao Oriental Sunday evening or early Monday morning, cross the rugged terrain of Mindanao, and emerge over Bohol Sea or Sulu Sea Monday noon or afternoon.

"Due to frictional effects associated with landfall, KABAYAN is forecast to weaken over land and the possibility of being downgraded into a low pressure area while over land or after emerging over the sea is not ruled out (although in such a case, re-development may still occur over the Sulu Sea)," PAGASA said.

Kabayan will move across the Sulu Sea south of Cuyo Islands for the remainder of Monday and into early Tuesday. It is forecast to make another landfall over central or southern Palawan as a tropical depression by Tuesday morning, then emerge over the Philippine Sea by noon or early afternoon.

Then, it may pass near or over Kalayaan Islands in the West Philippine Sea.

Forecast position