^

Business

Baguio-born realty group Casa Infini still very much afloat —exec

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
November 24, 2023 | 5:19pm
Baguio-born realty group Casa Infini still very much afloat â��exec
File photo shows houses crowding the slopes of the Quirino Hill area in Baguio City. The area, formerly known as Carabao Mountain, was declared a relocation site in the 1960s for residents awaiting issuance of titles to properties, according to local officials.
The STAR / Artemio Dumlao, file

BAGUIO CITY—  Baguio City-born realty firm Casa Infini and its affiliated entities said that it is very much afloat with its ongoing realty projects in various locations in Northern Luzon and around the country.

This update comes amid the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s permanent Cease-and-Desist Order (CDO) denying Casa Infini’s motion-to-lift against the regulatory body’s earlier June 8, 2023 stay issuance.

In an En Banc resolution on Oct. 31, 2023, the SEC completely set aside Casa Infini’s denial that it has been selling securities to its clients in the form of investment contracts sans proper sanctioning by government.

“We have been operating for 10 years and all have been aboveboard,” vowed Jennilyn Floresa, Casa Infini’s president and chief executive officer.

 "Only that we were demonized to have been illegal by dirty machinations by jealous entities,” she added.

The SEC’s EIPD, however, has been saying that Casa Infini has been enticing the public to invest in their alleged real estate projects in Baguio City either as a buyer-investor or partner-financiers.

Investors of Casa Infini, according to SEC, were promised "a  guaranteed income of  more than P33,000 per month for 20 months, with the company assuring the public that the investments collected were supposedly financing the real estate properties that it owned, managed and operated."

Floresca, however, denied the SEC’s findings. 

"Walang kaming nilokong tao, at wala kaming balak manloko. (We didn't scam anyone and we don't plan on scamming them) We were just helping our (realty clients) become financially-literate so that our realty business went beyond mere offering real estate but included educating them," she said. 

In August this year, SEC aided by policemen caught Floresca and four dozen of her staff in a supposed entrapment operation alluding them to be selling government securities during a supposed gathering-seminar of the group and their supposed prospective clients.

A month later, the Baguio Prosecutor’s Office dropped the charges against Floresca and her staff due to lack of evidence.

Amid the development, Floresca maintained that Casa Infini, with its P500 milion business capacity market exposure, “is very much alive in its business undertaking."

“We are exhausting all legal remedies to protect not only the realty firm but our partners," she added.

vuukle comment

BAGUIO CITY

SEC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Looming crisis

By Boo Chanco | 21 hours ago
Even before he took his oath, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. expressed doubts about available data on production and demand amid issues on agricultural products. “The problem right now is medyo...
Business
fbtw
Denmark to restrict alcohol sales to minors

Denmark to restrict alcohol sales to minors

4 days ago
Denmark will restrict alcohol sales to minors and increase taxes on nicotine products to combat a worrying rise in consumption,...
Business
fbtw
Stocks slip on lack of positive catalysts

Stocks slip on lack of positive catalysts

By Iris Gonzales | 21 hours ago
Local stocks closed nearly flat yesterday, with Asian markets holding onto their gains for the week as confidence grows that...
Business
fbtw
Higher-for-longer interest rates seen

Higher-for-longer interest rates seen

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 21 hours ago
A New York-based think tank sees the need for the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to keep high interest rates until 2025 as inflation...
Business
fbtw
Bank assets hit P24 trillion in 9 months

Bank assets hit P24 trillion in 9 months

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 21 hours ago
The resources of Philippine banks grew by 8.7 percent to P24.7 trillion from January to September this year versus last year’s...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Car sales speed up 26 percent in 10 months

Car sales speed up 26 percent in 10 months

By Catherine Talavera | 21 hours ago
The country’s automotive industry remains on track with hitting its sales target as vehicle sales continued double-digit...
Business
fbtw
PPA poised to end year with new revenue high

PPA poised to end year with new revenue high

By Richmond Mercurio | 21 hours ago
The Philippine Ports Authority is poised to end the year with another record high in revenues, as its 10-month topline has...
Business
fbtw

Ayala Group adds FEU-NRMF to growing hospital portfolio

By Iris Gonzales | 21 hours ago
The Ayala Group, through Ayala Healthcare Holdings Inc. has signed an agreement to manage a 300-bed university hospital in Quezon CIty.
Business
fbtw
Grateful

Grateful

By Marianne Go | 21 hours ago
I thought the most memorable event for this year would be my departure from the Port Area after spending my whole working...
Business
fbtw
Fewer Filipinos access credit in Q4

Fewer Filipinos access credit in Q4

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 21 hours ago
Fewer Filipinos are availing of credit in the fourth quarter due to high borrowing costs and the fear of falling prey to fraud...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with