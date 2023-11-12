Alfamart unveils first solar venture

MANILA, Philippines — Alfamart, the super minimart chain of the SM Group, recently installed solar panels in its distribution center in Silang, Cavite.

This initiative aims to lessen the reliance of the 30,000-square meter distribution center on the community’s power supply while also lessening power costs and its carbon emissions with the installation of 117 solar panels equivalent to 55,370 watts on its roof deck. The company targets to finish the second phase of the project with an additional 100,000 watts by next month.

“As Alfamart continues to expand and reach out to different areas, we are cognizant of our impact on the environment and the community. We are committed to integrating sustainability in our operations as we continue to serve communities,” said Alfamart COO Harvey Ong.

Alfamart is also keen on replicating this initiative in its new stores depending on this initial phase. The company has a total of 1,590 stores as of September 2023.

The solar panels are designed to power the operations of Alfamart’s back offices despite changing seasons of the country. Any excess of generated electricity is utilized by the 24/7 operational warehouse.

Alfamart and all of its four distribution centers in Bulacan, Cavite, Pampanga and Laguna further strengthen their initiatives towards sustainability by using electric forklifts and electric movers in their operations. The company has been using these electric forklifts and electric movers since the start of operations in 2014.

Alfamart Philippines is a joint venture between SM and Alfamart, one of the leading retailers with more than 21,000 mini-marts in Indonesia. Alfamart offers a wide assortment of products catering to daily needs including a selection of basic groceries, SM Bonus products, fresh and frozen goods, snacks, and personal care items at reasonable prices.