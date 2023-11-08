^

Business

MREIT income up 13 percent from January to September

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
November 8, 2023 | 12:00am
MREIT income up 13 percent from January to September
The company registered P3.1 billion in revenue, 15 percent higher than the P1.8 billion reported last year.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — MREIT Inc., the REIT company of Andrew Tan-led Megaworld Corp., reported a distributable income of P2.1 billion, up by 13 percent from the P1.9 billion recorded a year ago.

The company registered P3.1 billion in revenue, 15 percent higher than the P1.8 billion reported last year.

This was primarily due to the income contribution beginning this year of MREIT’s four newly-acquired Grade-A office towers worth P5.3 billion.

Aside from the new assets that drove the majority of the revenue growth, continued rental escalations of existing tenants also supported MREIT’s revenue growth.

MREIT president and CEO Kevin Tan said the performance of the company has been consistent in delivering solid results.

“We remain committed to sustaining our earnings growth and distributions by ensuring high occupancy and implementing escalations when possible. We are also actively seeking opportunities for growth through strategic acquisitions, so long as the valuations remain beneficial for our shareholders,” Tan said.

MREIT recorded an average occupancy rate of 95 percent as of end-September 2023 or above the broader office industry’s average occupancy rate of around 81-82 percent in Metro Manila, the company said citing industry data.

BPO and traditional offices comprise the majority of the company’s tenants with long-term commitment to their leases and operations.

MREIT’s gross leasable portfolio is expected to increase by 46 percent to 475,500 square meters, putting the company on track to reaching its target portfolio of 500,000 sqm of GLA by end-2024.

The increase will come from the completion of an acquisition deal signed with Megaworld in June.

MREIT and Megaworld signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the potential acquisition of seven grade A office assets with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of around 150,500 sqm.

These include buildings located in Megaworld townships McKinley Hill, McKinley West, Iloilo Business Park, and Davao Park District.

“While our recent MOU with Megaworld is focused on office spaces, we are also keenly observing the impressive growth of Megaworld’s retail assets. Average daily tenant sales of Megaworld’s malls have surpassed 2019 levels by a large margin, underscoring the strength of consumer spending despite macroeconomic headwinds,” Tan said.

At present, MREIT’s portfolio comprises 18 office properties located in four Megaworld premier townships.

These office buildings are the 1800 Eastwood Avenue, 1880 Eastwood Avenue, and E-Commerce Plaza located in Eastwood City; One World Square, Two World Square, Three World Square, 8/10 Upper McKinley, 18/20 Upper McKinley, and World Finance Plaza in McKinley Hill; One Techno Place, Two Techno Place, Three Techno Place, One Global Center, Two Global Center, Festive Walk 1B, and Richmonde Tower in Iloilo Business Park; and One West Campus and Five West Campus in McKinley West.

vuukle comment

MREIT INC.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Inflation eases to 4.9% in October &mdash; PSA

Inflation eases to 4.9% in October — PSA

By Ian Laqui | 16 hours ago
The country’s inflation rate slowed down to 4.9% during the month of October, the Philippine Statistics Authority ...
Business
fbtw
China owed more than $1 trillion in Belt and Road debt &mdash; report

China owed more than $1 trillion in Belt and Road debt — report

By Peter Catterall | 8 hours ago
China is owed more than a trillion dollars through its Belt and Road project, making it the biggest debt collector in the...
Business
fbtw
Senate OKs bill creating econ strategy to level up Philippine exports&nbsp;

Senate OKs bill creating econ strategy to level up Philippine exports 

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
The proposed “Tatak Pinoy” measure creates a "Tatak Pinoy" council and strategy to establish metrics on how government...
Business
fbtw
Philippines drops China loans for 2 projects

Philippines drops China loans for 2 projects

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Philippines continues to withdraw infrastructure ties with China after the government decided to drop Beijing for two...
Business
fbtw
PSBank earnings up 18 percent in 9 months

PSBank earnings up 18 percent in 9 months

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The earnings of Philippine Savings Bank went up by 18.2 percent to P3.37 billion from January to September compared to last...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MVP sees MGreen acquisition of SPNEC completed before yearend

MVP sees MGreen acquisition of SPNEC completed before yearend

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
MGen Renewable Energy Inc., the renewable energy development arm of Meralco Powergen Corp., is looking forward to the development...
Business
fbtw
China Bank profit hits P16.2 billion in 9 months

China Bank profit hits P16.2 billion in 9 months

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
China Banking Corp. grew its earnings by 10.2 percent to P16.2 billion from January to September versus last year’s...
Business
fbtw
PLDT posts higher profit in nine months

PLDT posts higher profit in nine months

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Integrated telco giant PLDT Inc. reported a net income of P27.88 billion in the first nine months, up one percent as the company...
Business
fbtw
Unhappy farmers

Unhappy farmers

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
The latest Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas business expectations survey shows that agribusiness firms continue to have a negative...
Business
fbtw
Bloomberry earnings soar 106 percent to P8.3 billion in 9 months

Bloomberry earnings soar 106 percent to P8.3 billion in 9 months

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Bloomberry Resorts Corp., the Razon-led casino resorts operator, saw its consolidated net income soar by 106 percent to P8.3...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with