^

Business

MUFG, Cebu Pacific close $123 million financing deal

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
October 6, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Tokyo-based MUFG Bank Ltd. (MUFG) has closed a 12-year, $123 million Japanese operating lease, with call option (JOLCO) financing, with Gokongwei-owned low cost carrier Cebu Pacific.

Diana Singson, managing director and head of Global Corporate & Investment Banking for Philippines at MUFG, said the bank has a long-running multi-product relationship with Cebu Pacific and its parent JG Summit Holdings Inc.

Singson said the largest bank in Japan is honored to support and further deepen its partnership with Cebu Pacific through this JOLCO financing.

“Having been in the Philippines for close to 70 years, this transaction showcases MUFG’s capabilities and deep understanding of our Philippine-based clients and supports them as they expand in the region,” Singson said.

MUFG acted as the mandated lead arranger, sourcing and arranging both debt and equity portions in this JOLCO transaction. It also served as the account bank, facility agent, security agent, as well as the main lender in the financing.

The transaction is secured by two new Airbus A321NX aircraft, a modern new-generation aircraft type core to Cebu Pacific’s fleet.

This transaction marks the first time that Cebu Pacific has returned to the financing market via a JOLCO structure since the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also reaffirms MUFG’s ability to leverage its global banking network to structure tailored solutions to support its clients.

MUFG’s managing director and head of aviation finance for Asia Pacific June Raj said the JOLCO market continues to be an attractive financing option for selected clients across the region.

“This latest JOLCO transaction once again demonstrates MUFG’s commitment and specialized capabilities in supporting our aviation clients through the ebb and flow of market cycles. Cebu Pacific is an important client for MUFG and we look forward to further collaboration with them as they continue to grow from strength to strength,” Raj said.

Aviation finance is a crucial growth pillar for MUFG. The bank’s Global Aviation Finance Office (GAFO) leads and manages its aviation portfolio and coverage of aviation clients on a worldwide basis as part of MUFG’s broader global corporate banking business.

GAFO has played an instrumental role in building resilience in MUFG’s aviation portfolio via key hubs in London, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has also successfully delivered many new transactions across a range of aviation products.

Cebu Pacific is the Philippines’ leading low-fare airline and currently flies to 35 domestic and 24 international destinations across Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

vuukle comment

MUFG
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
HMOs suffer P1.2 billion loss in 1st half

HMOs suffer P1.2 billion loss in 1st half

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
The health maintenance organization industry swung to a net loss of P1.2 billion in the first semester, as benefits and claims...
Business
fbtw

Loyola Plans now under liquidation

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
Pre-need firm Loyola Plans Consolidated Inc. has been declared under liquidation by the government.
Business
fbtw
Philippines urged to hasten exit from gray list

Philippines urged to hasten exit from gray list

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The International Monetary Fund has urged the Philippines to step up efforts to be taken out of the gray list of global dirty...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;MIF could attract P2 trillion valuation upon listing&rsquo;

‘MIF could attract P2 trillion valuation upon listing’

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Maharlika Investment Fund could attract a valuation of P2 trillion if it is listed in the Philippine Stock Exchange,...
Business
fbtw
Philippines, Asean target tech firms moving out of China

Philippines, Asean target tech firms moving out of China

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Southeast Asian countries such as the Philippines are expected to gain from the geopolitical tensions between the West and...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

CGBP hosts training on performance management

1 hour ago
The Center for Global Best Practices is hosting a special online training as part of its Leadership Evolution Program titled “Best Practices in Performance Management” on Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m....
Business
fbtw

Bet on low-cost fiber pays off for Converge

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has touched the two million subscriber count in the residential segment and expects to further expand its customer base with its retail products performing well.
Business
fbtw

LRT-2 ridership highest in August

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Light Rail Transit Line 2 is showing signs of recovery in terms of passenger traffic, as it recorded in August its highest monthly ridership since 2019.
Business
fbtw

Balikbayan fish

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
Because our government has neglected local food industries for so long, we have become an oddity of sorts… an archipelago that imports 90 percent of its salt requirements.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with