Writing seminar for positive results

MANILA, Philippines — Poor writing skills can take a toll in all forms of business transactions and relationships which requires written communication. To enhance one’s writing skills, the Center for Global Best Practices will host a two-session training titled, “Write Right for Positive Results: Best Practices Guide to One-Page Business Letters, Memos and Reports” on Sept. 21 and 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. via Zoom.

Expand your business writing skills by learning and re-learning what makes an outstanding business letter, memo, proposal or report that will lead to a positive result. Master the golden rule of business writing with the correct email etiquette and learn to live by the 10 Commandments of Business Writing. Gain knowledge on the right formula in writing to any correspondence. Uphold the best policy of clarity and integrity. Set the right tone and select the right words to boost not only your reliability and credibility – but the overall, corporate image, profitability, and growth of your business. This course will use classic examples of different businesses that you must learn from.

This unique program will feature CGBP course director Lucris Carina Agnir-Paraan. She finished her doctorate degree, major in English studies at the University of the Philippines in Diliman where she was awarded the outstanding dissertation of the College of Arts and Letters. She earned her MA in Language and Literature at the University of the Philippines in Baguio and AB in Philosophy at UP Diliman. She graduated high school at the International School of Kuala Lumpur where she was the first Asian and first woman editor-in-chief of the school paper. She conducts regular public and in-house English refresher workshops and seminars on business communication and verbal skills.

For a complete list of other communication skills programs, visit www.cgbp.org or call (+63 2) 8842-7148/ 59 or (+63 2) 8556-8968/ 69.