Unveiling retail breakthroughs at 29th national retail conference

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Retailers Association (PRA), the national organization of retailers, shopping centers and allied industries, will stage the 29th edition of the largest retail industry event in the country – the National Retail Conference and Expo (NRCE) next month.

With “Retail Breakthrough” as its overarching theme, the NRCE 2023 organizing committee led by overall chairman and Rustan Commercial president Donnie Tantoco, along with NRCE 2023 Conference chairman and BLIMS Lifestyle Group COO Greg Lim, firmly believe that retailers should be prepared to spread their wings, embrace the forthcoming wave of discoveries, learn new skills and competencies, and execute growth in retail breakthroughs.

This year’s headliners are undoubtedly a powerhouse. Ayala Land director Mariana Zobel de Ayala will open the 29th NRCE with her captivating and impactful keynote session on “The Power of Women at the Forefront of Progress,” highlighting the transformative power of women’s representation and voices in the retail industry.

Additionally, Joseph Tanbuntiong, chief business officer of Jollibee, a proud Filipino and global brand, will deliver an engaging and thought-provoking closing keynote session on “Rapid Expansion: Challenges and Opportunities in Managing Business Growth.”

Running parallel to the conference is Retail Solutions Asia, formerly known as the Stores Asia Expo, a top-tier exhibition where seasoned and new retail suppliers showcase their world-class products and services.

The 29th NRCE is made possible by these sponsors and partners: Relex Solutions, The SM Store; ETP International PTE LTD, Wilcon Depot Inc., Anchanto, Globe Business, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, PLDT Enterprise, Ayala Malls, Converge Business, Unilab; Gateway Mall 2, Robinsons Malls; Security Bank, Bench, Bayer Philippines, SM Supermalls; Retailgate Technologies (official technology partner); Vasavah Consultancy (official digital transformation partner); The Philippine STAR, The Manila Times (official newspapers); BusinessWorld, Philippine Daily inquirer (official media partners); DOOH, Mediacast Digital Group (media partners); Wish 107.5 (radio partner); Union Bank of the Philippines, Entrego, Unicommerce, Inewvation International Corp., Avolution Inc.; Shangri-la Plaza, Sportshouse, Heritage Multi-Office Products and its official PR partner Media Blitz Group.