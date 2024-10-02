Cristy Fermin says 4 charges filed vs her by Sarah Lahbati's parents junked

MANILA, Philippines — A court reportedly junked the four cases actress Sarah Lahbati's parents filed against veteran columnist Cristy Fermin and her co-hosts Wendell Alvarez and Romel Chika.

It can be recalled that Esther filed Cyberlibel, Harassment, Defamation and Unjust Vexation against Cristy and her co-hosts last March.

“Sa mga nagtatanong kung bakit po kami masaya ni Romel Chika at gusto rin naming isama sa aming kaligayahan si Wendell Alvarez. Alam n’yo po ang kuwento ng aming buhay bilang mamahayag at nagtatawid sa inyo ng mga balita," Cristy said in her show “Cristy Ferminute.”

"Napaka-prone po namin sa kung anu-anong problema. Alam n’yo po, apat na kaso po ang isinampa laban sa amin ng nanay at tatay nitong si Sarah Lahbati, ang mga kaso ay Cyberlibel, Harassment, Defamation, at Unjust Vexation.

“Kaninang umaga (Tuesday) po ay natanggap namin nina Wendell at Romel ang nakalagay, ‘Wherefore, Premises considered it is respectfully recommended the complains for Cyberlibel, Harassment, Defamation, at Unjust Vexation filed against respondent Cristinelli Salazar Fermin aka Cristy Fermin, Wendell Alvarez, and Romel Villamor aka Romel Chika be dismissed for insufficiency of evidence.’”

For his part, Rommel said that he's thankful that four of their cases have been junked.

"‘Nay dininig ang ating panalangin at least nawala na ang isa sa mga iniisip natin lagi-lagi ay nababawasan na. Sana’y tuluy-tuloy na ang mga magandang balitang nagdaratingan sa atin sa mga susunod na araw, linggo at buwan, maraming salamat po," he said.

Cristy and her co-hosts reportedly have pending cases filed by actors Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque and Sharon Cuneta.

