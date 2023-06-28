^

Business

Marcos Jr. admin pushes for resumption of EU free trade talks

Philstar.com
June 28, 2023 | 1:50pm
Marcos Jr. admin pushes for resumption of EU free trade talks
For context, negotiations began in 2015. The second round of talks were held in November 2017 but was put on hold in November 2020.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Marcos Jr. administration was keen on the resumption of free trade talks with the European Union, aided by some prodding from business groups.

That agenda was top of mind for the Department of Trade and Industry as they met with the European Commission on their trip to Belgium.

For context, negotiations began in 2015. The second round of talks were held in November 2017 but was put on hold in November 2020.

Trade Sec. Alfredo Pascual echoed calls from business groups, such as the EU-ASEAN Business Council, European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, and the German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, among others, to resume negotiations. 

Sweden’s foreign trade minister told journalists in May that the negotiations for this free trade agreement need to restart. 

A free trade agreement with the EU could bolster the Philippines’ foreign trade gains. Government data showed that the European Union has been the country’s fifth largest trading partner in 2022, yielding €15.23 billion in total trade. 

Pascual reiterated that a free trade agreement between the Philippines and the EU will need to be put in place before the country loses its GSP+ status as economic growth continues. 

“With the country’s positive trajectory towards reaching upper-middle income status, it is high time for the Philippines and the EU to resume FTA negotiations,” the DTI chief said. 

As it is, the country is already party to a number of free trade agreements and frameworks. The Marcos Jr. administration ratified the country’s participation in the China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. 

The Philippines partnered with 13 other nations in the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

Within the pipeline, the Philippines is set to sign a bilateral free trade agreement with Korea. The country is also pursuing a preferential free trade agreement with India, a separate one with the United Arab Emirates, and an FTA with Canada facilitated by the ASEAN. — Ramon Royandoyan

EU FREE TRADE AGREEMENT

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Take tourism seriously

By Boo Chanco | 15 hours ago
The Department of Tourism celebrated its 50th anniversary yesterday by throwing a bash. It is time for it to take tourism seriously. It doesn’t seem like it will happen soon.
Business
fbtw

The BSP is in good hands

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 15 hours ago
The central bank is in good hands. The appointment of Eli Remolona to succeed Felipe Medalla as governor of the BSP was announced at the end of last week by Malacanang. This ended what I called the suspense at the...
Business
fbtw
SMC secures P100 billion loan for MRT-7 project

SMC secures P100 billion loan for MRT-7 project

By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
San Miguel Corp. ‘s (SMC) infrastructure unit has obtained a P100 billion syndicated loan from  a consortium of...
Business
fbtw

Bargain hunting halts PSEi’s 5-day downturn

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Local shares snapped a five-day downturn yesterday as investors picked up bargain stocks, lifting the main index out of a three-month low.
Business
fbtw
Ruble drops, stocks mostly retreat after aborted uprising in Russia

Ruble drops, stocks mostly retreat after aborted uprising in Russia

1 day ago
The ruble reached a 14-month low against the dollar on Monday while US and European markets mostly retreated after a short-lived...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

We expect humans to be accountable, We must expect no less of AI

By Henry Schumacher | 5 days ago
AI remains a topic that we have to address and live with. In order to stay competitive, we will have no choice but to adopt AI.
Business
fbtw

Hybrid setup woes: Good IT infrastructure a must for SMEs to keep up

By Ehda M. Dagooc | 6 days ago
As the new generation of workers demands flexibility in the working environment, the hybrid setup reality poses another challenge, especially for Small and Medium Enterprises
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with