^

Business

Report: Brutal inflation keeps construction pricey in Manila

Philstar.com
May 23, 2023 | 11:18am
Report: Brutal inflation keeps construction pricey in Manila
What was telling was the impact of rising inflation on the prospects of the Philippines’ construction market.
Boy Santos, file

MANILA, Philippines — Brutal inflation, which soared to 14-year highs in past months, left construction costs more expensive by the day in the country’s economic capital, so said a global engineering consultancy firm.

In the 2023 iteration of the International Construction Costs Index, Arcadis reckoned that Manila’s ranking of 81 out of 100 cities stayed put compared to the previous outing. This meant that the cost of construction in the Philippine capital was higher than in other countries in the region like Malaysia, Vietnam and India. 

What was telling was the impact of rising inflation on the prospects of the Philippines’ construction market. Inflation is decelerating, however, retreating to 6.6% in April. As it is, the impact on the local sector came down to labor gaps, material costs turning pricey, and rising fuel prices as Arcadis sees it.

“Despite these obstacles, the industry was able to adapt well by implementing measures such as bundling packages for different projects to save time and cost, using locally sourced materials that meet standards, and early collaboration with suppliers to ensure the availability of required items and goods on site,” said Arcadis country sales/client development director Joycelyn Pagcatipunan. 

Inflation in the Philippines was fueled by supply chain bottlenecks, a weak peso, expensive fuel prices, and consumer spending driven by domestic economy’s reopening in 2022. 

Rising construction costs are nothing new, since businesses and firms here and abroad, endured inflation. One of the ways they could recoup expenses is by passing on the burden of expensive prices to consumers and clients. 

For context, the report covered 100 cities across six continents. The list was built by comparing 20 different building types, a survey of construction costs, a market conditions review, and indexing against prices of buildings in Amsterdam. 

Geneva, London, New York and San Francisco topped the list’s most expensive cities to build in according to the 2023 list. 

“Moving forward, challenges are expected to persist, but the industry is likely to continue to innovate and find new ways to mitigate high costs and maximize efficiency,” Pagcatipunan added. — Ramon Royandoyan

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SEC clamps down on illegal lending ops

SEC clamps down on illegal lending ops

19 hours ago
In a statement on Monday, the SEC warned those engaged in online lending applications that the state could come after them....
Business
fbtw
SSS taps BPI to manage P2.5 billion worth of funds

SSS taps BPI to manage P2.5 billion worth of funds

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 12 hours ago
The wealth management arm of Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands has been mandated by state-run pension fund manager...
Business
fbtw

Century Pacific sells P2.8 billion shares via private placement

By Iris Gonzales | 12 hours ago
The Po family’s Century Pacific Group has conducted a private placement for a three percent stake in Century Pacific Food Inc.
Business
fbtw
Globe to reduce debt using tower sale gains

Globe to reduce debt using tower sale gains

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 12 hours ago
Mobile giant Globe Telecom Inc. expects to cut its outstanding debt to pre-pandemic levels once it receives the proceeds amounting...
Business
fbtw

De-risking or decoupling, same banana

By Rey Gamboa | 12 hours ago
This year’s Group of Seven meeting brought to the table a more diplomatic view of China, which in the past years, had been regarded by many of the world’s rich nations as a growing economic threat.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quick Take: CNPF's deals and 1 more market update

Quick Take: CNPF's deals and 1 more market update

3 hours ago
A private placement is just a sale of shares off of the exchange
Business
fbtw
Haus Talk Q1 net income down 26% y/y

Haus Talk Q1 net income down 26% y/y

3 hours ago
HTI burst onto the scene in January of last year with an IPO price of P1.50/share and a lot of big dreams for growing its...
Business
fbtw
House of Investments Q1 net income down 102% y/y

House of Investments Q1 net income down 102% y/y

3 hours ago
It was an ugly quarter, but HI seems to be doing something about it.
Business
fbtw
T-bill rates down after BSP pause

T-bill rates down after BSP pause

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
Investors demanded lower yields after the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas finally took a pause in its tightening cycle, allowing...
Business
fbtw
Napocor eyes fresh P10 billion credit facility

Napocor eyes fresh P10 billion credit facility

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
State-run National Power Corp. hopes to borrow P10 billion from the Land Bank of the Philippines to ensure the continued delivery...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with