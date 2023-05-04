^

Business

Former Security Bank chairman passes away

The Philippine Star
May 4, 2023 | 12:00am
Former Security Bank chairman passes away
Villarosa
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Security Bank Corp. mourns the passing of its chairman, Alberto Villarosa.

Villarosa was an integral part of SECB’s growth story for over two decades.

Prior to being elected as chairman in 2015, he served in various capacities such as president and CEO, and as COO. He has been a member of SECB’s board since 2002 and prior to his passing, he was a member of the executive, nominations and remuneration, restructuring, and finance committees.

Villarosa is most remembered for his legacy at SECB where he drove the Bank to greater heights in its mission to provide Filipinos the BetterBanking experience. His direction was crucial in steering the bank’s physical expansion in key markets and paving the way for adopting technology to innovate banking services.

In light of Villarosa’s passing, vice chairman Cirilo Noel will serve as interim chairman for the time being.

SECURITY BANK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BPI unit expects AUM to hit P1 trillion

BPI unit expects AUM to hit P1 trillion

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
The wealth management arm of Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands aims to grow its assets under management to P1 trillion...
Business
fbtw
Helen Yuchengco Dee resigns as EEI Corp. chair

Helen Yuchengco Dee resigns as EEI Corp. chair

15 hours ago
Dee cited personal reasons for exiting the company’s helm.
Business
fbtw

The OFW phenomenon

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 1 day ago
(Part of the paper I am preparing in connection with the 50 year review of economic policy at the UP School of Economics.)
Business
fbtw
US Fed likely to hike rates again as banking fears resurface

US Fed likely to hike rates again as banking fears resurface

9 hours ago
With the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) widely expected to raise its base rate by a quarter-point on Wednesday, analysts...
Business
fbtw
Utilities fuel Metro Pacific surge in Q1

Utilities fuel Metro Pacific surge in Q1

10 hours ago
In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday, the Pangilinan-led company posted a consolidated core...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Economic growth likely slowed in Q1

Economic growth likely slowed in Q1

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The economy likely grew by a slower 6.1 percent in the first quarter, according to Security Bank Corp.
Business
fbtw
BSP eyes guarantee fund for first-time borrowers

BSP eyes guarantee fund for first-time borrowers

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is ramping up initiatives to push financial inclusion in the country by onboarding more Filipinos...
Business
fbtw
Stocks in red as traders wait on the Fed

Stocks in red as traders wait on the Fed

By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
Share prices fell as investors took profits from the market’s three-day rally ahead of the release of key economic results...
Business
fbtw
Inflation cuts earnings of GMA Network in Q1

Inflation cuts earnings of GMA Network in Q1

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 hours ago
Broadcast giant GMA Network Inc. felt the impact of ballooning inflation in the first quarter after advertisers placed fewer...
Business
fbtw
BOC exceeds revenue target anew in April

BOC exceeds revenue target anew in April

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs continued its streak of exceeding its target collection with its latest haul of nearly P70 billion revenues...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with