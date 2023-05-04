Former Security Bank chairman passes away

MANILA, Philippines — Security Bank Corp. mourns the passing of its chairman, Alberto Villarosa.

Villarosa was an integral part of SECB’s growth story for over two decades.

Prior to being elected as chairman in 2015, he served in various capacities such as president and CEO, and as COO. He has been a member of SECB’s board since 2002 and prior to his passing, he was a member of the executive, nominations and remuneration, restructuring, and finance committees.

Villarosa is most remembered for his legacy at SECB where he drove the Bank to greater heights in its mission to provide Filipinos the BetterBanking experience. His direction was crucial in steering the bank’s physical expansion in key markets and paving the way for adopting technology to innovate banking services.

In light of Villarosa’s passing, vice chairman Cirilo Noel will serve as interim chairman for the time being.