Ombudsman plans investment office to curb bribery, eliminate fixers

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman is designing an investment office to address bribery and “eliminate the opportunity for fixers” in the business process, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla announced on Friday, November 13.



Remulla said at a town hall meeting with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry that the new permanent department would be developed with the input of chambers and sectoral associations. The initiative, he explained, is one of the Ombudsman's main efforts to promote ease of doing business in the country.

Beginning in January, the Ombudsman will convene a regulatory summit to reassess overlapping rules and simplify the business process, with Remulla stressing the urgency of addressing these gaps ahead of the Super El Niño expected to persist into mid-2027.



"The timing could not be more urgent. Water, power, agriculture and emergency procurement will all be tested at once. Crises are exactly when rules are bent and money goes missing. We intend to be ready before it happens, not to prosecute after," he said.

Remulla also pledged stricter lifestyle checks on Bureau of Internal Revenue and Bureau of Customs officials in response to reports of bribe solicitation. Some bribes received, he said, were even larger than the actual required fees.



Both bureaus are under new leadership following a cabinet reshuffle involving five investment and revenue-generating agencies.



Former Customs chief Ariel Nepomuceno was assigned as president and chief executive officer of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority.



Former Internal Revenue chief Charlie Mendoza, meanwhile, will assume headship of the BOC, with Finance Undersecretary Rolando Ligon Jr. taking on the role of BIR chief.