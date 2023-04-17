^

Villar-led VLL issues corporate notes to manage debt

April 17, 2023 | 10:57am
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Villar-led Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc. (VLL) announced Monday that it would be raising P4 billion via corporate notes issuance to manage maturing debts.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange, VLL said the issuance is due April 1, 2026. It has a fixed interest of 7.626% per annum.

“The proceeds of the Additional Notes will be used to refinance existing or maturing obligations and for the other general corporate purposes,” the disclosure read. 

The Villar-led company entered into a corporate notes facility agreement with BDO Capital & Investment Corp., China Bank Capital Corp. and SB Capital Investment Corp. as lead arrangers and bookrunners. 

In February, the publicly-listed real estate firm raised P2.9 billion by issuing corporate notes for similar purposes.

Shares at VLL currently trade flat at P1.73 apiece at the start of weekly trading.  — Ramon Royandoyan

