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Price Tracker: Oil, fuel monitor for Sept. 22-28, 2026

Renalyn Ramirez - Philstar.com
September 22, 2026 | 7:00am
Price Tracker: Oil, fuel monitor for Sept. 22-28, 2026
Price Tracker lists the latest Metro Manila benchmark prices compiled from available reported figures and national reference data.
Philstar.com illustration

MANILA, Philippines — The third round of big time oil price hike takes effect this week starting Tuesday, September 22.

The Department of Energy (DOE) earlier announced that the following pump price increase will be implemented:

  • Diesel - up by P8.82 per liter
  • Kerosene - up by P6.47 per liter
  • Gasoline - up by P4.88 per liter

According to the energy department, upward movements in prices are likely to remain until the end of the year as tensions in the Middle East continue to affect the global oil supply.

Here are the estimated new prices of local oil and fuel products for September 22 to 28:

FUEL PRICES

OIL PRICES

PRICE TRACKER

PRICE WATCH
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