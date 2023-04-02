^

Business

IP filings for innovation, creatives surge by 53%

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
April 2, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) said members of the Innovation and Technology Support Office (ITSO) 2.0 program registered a 53.5 percent increase in intellectual property (IP) applications in 2022, indicating their increased innovative and creative outputs and their remarkable rebound from the pandemic.

In a statement, IPOPHL said the 77 members of the ITSO network, consisting of universities, colleges and research institutions, filed a total of 1,854 IP applications last year.

This is composed of applications for protection for 241 patents (+8.1 percent YOY); 574 utility models (UM) (+1.6 percent); 127 industrial designs (ID) (+89.6 percent); 98 trademarks (+29.0 percent) and 814 copyright registrations (181.7 percent).

“Since 2014, the IP filing performance by the ITSOs registered a consistent increase year-on-year – save for year 2020 which saw a dramatic slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This suggests that the ITSOs had rebounded remarkably post-pandemic,” according to the annual ITSO report submitted to the World IP Organization (WIPO).

“Based on 2022 data, it could be said that the ITSOs now tend to be filing more invention patents. This outcome attests to their improved capability to perform quality prior art and patent information searches, as well as draft the specifications of the patent,” the report said.

The top filers were awarded at the 2023 ITSO Presidents’ Summit held on March 28.

Northern Iloilo State University received the award for the most count of patent applications at 19; Cebu Technological University for 219 UMs; Design Center of the Philippines for 46 IDs; the University of San Agustin for 10 trademarks; and the Isabela State University for 247 copyright registrations.

Moreover, the ITSO network hiked commercialization endeavors with 26 members reporting success in bringing their IP to markets mainly through licensing. This compares with the 10 ITSOs in 2021.

In commercializing technologies globally, ITSOs have filed 48 applications through the Patent Cooperation Treaty – international route for patent applications – to date.

IPOPHL director general Rowel Barba encouraged ITSOs to sustain their momentum and continue cultivating a culture for IP research, protection and commercialization.

IPOPHL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Travelers take to the internet their complaints during Cebu Pacific Super Pass glitches

Travelers take to the internet their complaints during Cebu Pacific Super Pass glitches

By James Relativo | 6 hours ago
Cebu Pacific Air apologized last Friday after errors and glitches caused travelers to be charged way more than expected...
Business
fbtw

Two kinds of intelligence

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Have you ever felt despondent?
Business
fbtw

Women empowerment

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
The Women’s Month celebration in the country officially ended yesterday but celebrating the achievement of women should be a year-long event.
Business
fbtw
Inflation slows further in February, says BSP

Inflation slows further in February, says BSP

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said inflation likely slowed for the second straight month to a range of 7.4 to 8.2 percent...
Business
fbtw

SMC to power 1,000 MWh of battery energy

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
San Miguel Corp. is targeting to complete this year a nationwide battery energy storage systems network with a combined capacity of 1,000 megawatt hours that will propel the Philippines as one of the world’s...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Firms ditch expansion, hiring plans in Q2 &ndash; BSP

Firms ditch expansion, hiring plans in Q2 – BSP

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Companies have put on hold plans to expand their operations and hire workers in the second quarter of the year due to insufficient...
Business
fbtw
PLDT seen remaining at forefront of telco sector

PLDT seen remaining at forefront of telco sector

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. is expected to remain at the forefront of the country’s telecommunications industry in terms of...
Business
fbtw
DA to launch World Bank-funded program for farmers, fisherfolk

DA to launch World Bank-funded program for farmers, fisherfolk

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The Department of Agriculture is on track to launch a World Bank-funded rural development program for farmers and fisherfolk...
Business
fbtw
Landbank opens hubs for income tax payments

Landbank opens hubs for income tax payments

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
State-run Landbank of the Philippines will put up stations to aid taxpayers in filing and paying their annual income tax return...
Business
fbtw
Monde Nissin posts P13 billion loss in 2022

Monde Nissin posts P13 billion loss in 2022

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Snacks food giant Monde Nissin Corp. reported a net loss of P13 billion last year, mainly due to an impairment of intangible...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with