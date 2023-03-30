^

Business

Ikea recalls toy product for choking hazard

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
March 30, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Swedish furniture retailer Ikea Philippines is recalling one of its toy products due to a potential choking hazard.

“In line with its corporate commitment to product safety and quality, the Ikano Philippines Inc. or Ikea Philippines notified the Consumer Policy and Advocacy Bureau (CPAB) of their ongoing product recall of Blavingad fishing game multicolor, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said in an advisory on its website.

In a product recall advisory, Ikea urged all customers who own the Blavingad fishing game multicolor to stop using it and to contact IKEA for a full refund.

“Safety is a top priority for IKEA and therefore we are taking precautionary measures and recalling Blavingad fishing game multicolor, due to a potential choking hazard,” Ikea said.

The company stressed that it develops its products using a rigorous risk assessment and testing program, to make sure that the products live up to all applicable laws and standards in the markets where they are sold.

“Despite of this, it has come to our attention that small rivets on the toy can come loose, which results in a potential choking hazard, especially for smaller children. Therefore, Blavingad fishing game multicolor is being recalled,” it said.

