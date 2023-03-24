^

Business

Alternergy, Philippines' first IPO this year, debuts flat as rate hike woes linger

Philstar.com
March 24, 2023 | 4:15pm
Alternergy, Philippines' first IPO this year, debuts flat as rate hike woes linger
Alternergy Holdings is a renewable energy holding company with a portfolio of investee companies with wind, solar, hydro, floating solar, and battery storage power projects.

MANILA, Philippines — Alternergy Holdings Corp.’s debut in the local bourse fell flat as rate hikes cloud investor sentiment.

The renewable energy firm finished trading on Friday unchanged from its offer price of P1.28 per share apiece. The lukewarm welcome came a day after the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas ramped up its inflation attack, pumping 25 basis points into the policy rate, which dragged down market sentiment.

Alternergy is a renewable energy holding company with a portfolio of investee companies with wind, solar, hydro, floating solar, and battery storage power projects.

The company’s debut, listed as ALTER in the ticker, marked the country's first IPO in 2023. The IPO covers the sale of up to 1.15 billion primary common shares. Including the overallotment option of 115 million shares, the company raised up to P1.62 billion in net proceeds.

Hernan Segovia, trader at Summit Securities, explained why investors gave Alternergy a cold welcome.

“Currently there’s no huge appetite as IPO sentiment is almost at nil right now. Lots of retail investors were still stuck on previous IPO listings,” he said.

Investors everywhere dealt with a flurry of gloomy headlines in past months already, ranging from financial crisis contagion fears and persistent headwinds buffeting global equities. Even then, some experts expected in January that the global economic outlook, expected to slow down this year, could keep trading conditions “tough.” 

Commenting on the prevailing trading environment, there is optimism to be had as Michael Enriquez, chief investment officer at Sun Life Investment Management and Trust Corp., sees it. 

“I think the general market sentiment is that we are reaching the peak of inflation soon as well as rate hikes,” he said in a Viber message. 

Enriquez pointed out that retail investors eyed bank time deposits, owing to the potential of attractive yields.

“No need to take on additional equity risk at this point,” Enriquez added. 

The company plans to use the money to be raised from the IPO for the development and construction of projects under development, debt payment for the acquisition of Kirahon Solar Energy Corp., pre-development expenses for projects in the pipeline, and general corporate requirements.

ALTERNERGY

IPO

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;SSS fund status shaky by 2039 without new financing sources&rsquo;

‘SSS fund status shaky by 2039 without new financing sources’

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
State-run pension fund Social Security System is expected to face challenges in its fund life by 2039, as it will pay more...
Business
fbtw

Transportation safety

By Boo Chanco | 17 hours ago
We casually take life threatening risks with transportation safety.
Business
fbtw

DTI highlights efforts to support women entrepreneurs

By Catherine Talavera | 4 days ago
The Department of Trade and Industry highlighted the agency’s initiatives that support women entrepreneurs, as Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual acknowledged the important contributions of women in nation-building...
Business
fbtw
BSP sees nearly 7% GDP growth in Q1

BSP sees nearly 7% GDP growth in Q1

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is optimistic the gross domestic product will grow close to seven percent in the first quarter...
Business
fbtw
TikTok users protest proposals for US ban at Congress

TikTok users protest proposals for US ban at Congress

1 day ago
Supporters argue that the platform is no more prone to data breaches than any other apps that collect personal information...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Group calls for pause in seabed quarrying until cost to marine habitats known

Group calls for pause in seabed quarrying until cost to marine habitats known

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
"Without knowing the value of our marine life, there is no way to determine the tradeoffs that come with destructive seabed...
Business
fbtw
Alternergy&rsquo;s IPO is today

Alternergy’s IPO is today

8 hours ago
If you’re buying for the short term, know your goals and your risk tolerance before you hit the buy button. Set your...
Business
fbtw
Citicore Energy REIT declares P0.051/share combined div

Citicore Energy REIT declares P0.051/share combined div

8 hours ago
And from a PR (and financial) perspective, it’s nice to see that the provision surprised to the upside and delivered...
Business
fbtw
Megawide P1.5-B preferred shares sale green-lit by PSE

Megawide P1.5-B preferred shares sale green-lit by PSE

8 hours ago
Without getting too far into the weeds, MWIDE is going to do whatever it can to pay those prefs off before the 3rd anniversary...
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: Rate hike galore and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: Rate hike galore and 2 more market updates

8 hours ago
As the BSP and many others have identified several times, the problem is generally within the government’s jurisdiction...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with