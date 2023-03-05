^

StanChart partners with NGO for COVID-19 recovery program

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
March 5, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) has partnered with microfinance institution Tulay sa Pag-Unlad Inc. (TSPI) to launch a COVID-19 recovery program for micro, small, and medium, enterprises (MSMEs).

With the tie up, Standard Chartered Bank Foundation launched the Futuremakers COVID-19 recovery program o benefit more than 300 young women micro-entrepreneurs who will be given access to funding to restore, boost and expand their business operations.

Mai Sangalang, head of corporate affairs, brand and marketing at Standard Chartered Bank, said that supporting the financial potential of women and small businesses is part of the bank’s commitment to promote economic inclusion.

“We believe that empowering them economically can lift their participation in the lives of their families and communities. Through this program we aim to increase opportunities available for women by providing them access to finance, build their capabilities, and strengthen their business resilience,” Sangalang said.

Employee volunteers engaged with the project beneficiaries and visited three business sites such as quail eggs farming, eatery business and turmeric tea and chips processing.

The volunteers also conducted learning sessions on product marketing and entrepreneurship to teach the beneficiaries how to build brand awareness, reach new markets and increase their sales.

The partnership with the non-profit, non-stock microfinance non-government organization engaged in social development services since 1981 aims to assist MSMEs that play a crucial role in driving economic growth.

According to UN Philippines, MSMEs account for more than 60 percent of jobs in the Philippines and contribute 40 percent to the country’s gross domestic product.

Government estimates also show that 90 percent of microentrepreneurs in the country are women.

TSPI executive director Alice Cordero said that the MSME sector has been gravely impacted by the global health crisis, particularly with the segment of microenterprises forced to stop operations due to the COVID-19 lockdowns.

“With zero sales and depleted capital, these microenterprises needed access to micro-loans to re-build working capital requirements made available by microfinance NGOs. TSPI’s partnership with SCB provided the much-needed support to our livelihood programs and allowed us to provide funding to a targeted clientele, our young women micro-entrepreneurs, giving them the hope and opportunity to revive and even scale up their businesses,” Cordero said.

