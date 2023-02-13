^

Business

Car sales post double-digit growth in January, tracking economic recovery

Ian Nicolas Cigaral - Philstar.com
February 13, 2023 | 3:23pm
Car sales post double-digit growth in January, tracking economic recovery
Motorists experience bumper-to-bumper traffic along EDSA at Nepa Q Mart in Cubao, Quezon City during the holiday season rush on December 16, 2022.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Car manufacturers in the Philippines opened the year with a double-digit sales growth, tracking the economy’s recovery from the pandemic.

Total motor vehicle sales in January stood at 29,499 units in January, up 42.1% year-on-year, a joint report by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) showed on Monday.

But the January sales were 20.8% lower compared to the December tally. Nevertheless, CAMPI President Rommel Gutierrez chose to highlight the year-on-year figure which, he said, was “a good development momentum for the auto industry as we start the year.”

“The auto industry is optimistic of its continued expansion from the demand-side standpoint driven by the growing domestic consumer market,” he added.

Vehicle sales are often used as barometer of economic strength. The central bank, for instance, closely follows this gauge to measure consumer appetite for durable goods.

Household consumption represents 70% of annual economic output, and big purchases like cars materially add to gross domestic product when produced more.

In 2022, the economy grew at an average of 7.6% year-on-year, a figure that exceeded expectations as consumption showed resilience in the face of a multi-year high inflation.

READ: Philippine economy grows 7.6% in 2022, beating target and expectations

Breaking down CAMPI and TMA’s report, sale of passenger cars, which cornered a 24.44% market share last month, jumped 29.8% year-on-year to 7,506 units in January. But month-on-month, sales under this segment sagged 12.86%.

Meanwhile, the auto industry sold 21,993 commercial vehicles in January, up 46.8% compared with a year ago. But this segment, which accounted for 74.56% of the industry’s total sales in January, saw a 23.2% decline in sales on a month-on-month basis.

Gutierrez said local carmakers are aware of the lingering headwinds that they’re facing, adding that last year’s target-beating sales won’t guarantee another stellar performance in 2023.

“The supply-side challenges are also an important factor that the industry is mindful of as this may hamper the industry growth,” he said.

“The auto sales sustained growth or exceeded the last year’s record is not always clear-cut as our overall economic health and activity depends on various economic key indicators,” he added.

CAR SALES

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

The food challenge

By Boo Chanco | 16 hours ago
I am starting to appreciate the nature of President Marcos’ management style.
Business
fbtw
PSE probes 3 foreign brokerage firms over PLDT fiasco

PSE probes 3 foreign brokerage firms over PLDT fiasco

By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange, through the Capital Markets Integrity Corp., is investigating at least three foreign brokerage...
Business
fbtw
South Korea ends Covid visa restrictions for China travellers

South Korea ends Covid visa restrictions for China travellers

3 days ago
South Korea said Friday it would begin issuing short-term visas to travellers from China again, ending a Covid-linked restriction...
Business
fbtw
BSP closes troubled rural bank

BSP closes troubled rural bank

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has ordered the closure of Rural Bank of San Marcelino Inc. in Zambales, bringing to two the...
Business
fbtw

Investing money the right way

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Just recently, there was news about the National Bureau of Investigation issuing a subpoena against actor and TV host Luis Manzano over his alleged involvement in a controversy involving FlexFuel Petroleum Corp...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SEC approves GStocks PH for month-long &ldquo;dry run&rdquo;

SEC approves GStocks PH for month-long “dry run”

7 hours ago
ABCap was recently purchased by a consortium of oligarchs, headlined by Lance Gokongwei, Enrique Razon and Christopher P...
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: Solar energy deals abound! and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: Solar energy deals abound! and 2 more market updates

7 hours ago
he big daddy here is the Terra Solar Philippines project...
Business
fbtw
Quick look at the week ahead

Quick look at the week ahead

7 hours ago
As much as the BSP would love to decouple from the US Federal Reserve, it will probably have to keep pace... for now.
Business
fbtw
MVP, Mitsui to invest $600 million in Philippines infrastructure

MVP, Mitsui to invest $600 million in Philippines infrastructure

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
Business tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan and major Japanese investor Mitsui & Co. have expressed a commitment to invest $600 million...
Business
fbtw
BOI-registered investments hit P414 billion

BOI-registered investments hit P414 billion

By Catherine Talavera | 16 hours ago
Investments registered with the Board of Investments reached P414 billion in the first 40 days of 2023, already accounting...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with