^

Business

Vehicle sales exceed industry target in 2022

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
January 12, 2023 | 12:00am
Vehicle sales exceed industry target in 2022
Motorists experience bumper-to-bumper traffic along EDSA at Nepa Q Mart in Cubao, Quezon City during the holiday season rush on December 16, 2022.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Vehicle sales surpassed the industry’s target for 2022, selling a total of 352,596 units or an increase of 31 percent from the previous year.

For December alone, vehicle sales increased by 33.8 percent to 37,259 units based on latest data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA).

“The new motor vehicle sales of 37,259 units in December was the highest monthly performance recorded, which contributed in achieving its full year sales of 352,596 units,”CAMPI president Rommel Gutierrez said.

“With this, CAMPI-TMA sales alone exceeded the total industry forecast of 336,000 units – strong evidence that the industry has recovered from the impact of the pandemic and other external challenges,” he said.

Gutierrez said achieving the 37,000-level monthly sales, which were previously recorded in 2017, brings “renewed optimism for a better year ahead for the auto industry,” Gutierrez said.

“The continued expansion of the economy, creation of new jobs and opportunities is just as important as ensuring that no pandemic disruption occurs anew this year. Nonetheless, the industry will continue to capitalize on the growing market demand for new motor vehicles,” he said.

Commercial vehicle sales led the increase in December, posting a 47.7 percent jump to 28,645 units.

Similarly, passenger vehicle sales rose by two percent to 8,614 units.

From January to December, CAMPI-TMA’s commercial car sales jumped by 45.6 percent to 266,699 units.

Passenger vehicle sales inched up 0.7 percent to 85,897 units.

Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. remained the market leader in 2022 with a 49.38 percent share.

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. ranked second with a 15.09 percent share, while Ford Motor Co. Phils. inc. had a 7.01 percent share.

VEHICLE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Preventing future no-flys

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The New Year’s Day no-fly situation was an international embarrassment for us. How do we make sure it doesn’t happen again?
Business
fbtw
BSP shuts problematic Isabela rural bank

BSP shuts problematic Isabela rural bank

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has closed down a problematic bank in Isabela, the first bank to be shuttered by the central...
Business
fbtw
Uniqlo parent company to boost Japan wages up to 40%

Uniqlo parent company to boost Japan wages up to 40%

9 hours ago
The salary bump will apply to around 8,400 full-time employees out of the 56,000 working for parent company Fast Retailing...
Business
fbtw

Dealing with China on the economic front

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 1 day ago
The visit to China of President Marcos was brief, but important. As a new president, he was essentially manifesting the importance of close economic ties with the giant economic neighbor.
Business
fbtw
Fewer IPOs seen in 2023 as inflation, rising interest rates make investors uneasy

Fewer IPOs seen in 2023 as inflation, rising interest rates make investors uneasy

By Ramon Royandoyan | 10 hours ago
That was the assessment of First Market Investment Corp. on Wednesday, as market conditions already compelled two Philippine...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Prices of construction materials slow in November

Prices of construction materials slow in November

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Growth in retail and wholesale prices of building materials in Metro Manila slowed in November from the previous month, the...
Business
fbtw

High interest rates seen prevailing next year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
British banking giant HSBC sees the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas maintaining higher interest rates until the first half of next year after raising rates by a total of 75 basis points this year.
Business
fbtw
SSS likely to push through ahead with contribution hike

SSS likely to push through ahead with contribution hike

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The new head of the Social Security System has officially taken over and is likely to push through with the scheduled contribution...
Business
fbtw

A growing appetite for corn

By Rey Gamboa | 1 hour ago
Over the last two decades, domestic consumption of corn more than doubled, which an ordinary Filipino could find puzzling since his daily source of carbohydrates comes basically from rice, and partially supplemented...
Business
fbtw

Sowing the seeds of mentorship

By Joey Concepcion | 1 hour ago
This has been a busy week for Go Negosyo. Apart from gearing up for the flurry of public events lined up for the year, we have started laying the groundwork for projects that, with hope, will have tremendous benefit...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with