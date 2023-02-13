MPIC agriculture unit eyes P1 billion revenue in 4 years

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Pacific Agro Ventures Inc. (MPAV), the wholly owned agriculture unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), is targetting P1-billion in revenues in four years, driven mainly by its dairy business.

In a media roundtable, MPAV president and CEO Jovy Hernandez said the agriculture company aims to become a big contributor to the entire MPIC Group “one step at a time.”

“We have a specific roadmap on how we can get to a certain level. I doubt it will be as big as PLDT or Manila Electric Co., but every peso counts,” he said.

“On the dairy side, we committed to double revenues to at least P500 million by 2025… but we have intent to reach the P1-billion level by 2027,” Hernandez said.

In June last year, MPIC acquired 51 percent of The Laguna Creamery Inc. from Carmen’s Best Group for P198 million.

Last December, MPAV and its partner Israeli firm LR Group Ltd. launched Metro Pacific Dairy Farms (MPDF), a farm facility in Bay, Laguna under a 60-40 sharing in favor of the MVP group.

Further expanding MPAV’s existing dairy business, the facility can produce 6.5-million liters of milk annually once it starts commercial operation by late 2025 to early 2026.

The new farm facility will have a capacity of up to 2,000 cows, initially having 1,000 cows, of which 600 will be milking cows. And through modern farm practices, MPDF plans to increase the country’s fresh milk yield per cow to 30 liters a day from just eight to 10 liters a day.

“Maybe we can export Carmen’s Best later on, because the product is really of export quality,” Hernandez said.

As for its latest foray into the coconut sector, MPAV intends to grow its contribution to the MPIC group.

“If you compare Axelum to the other businesses of the Metro Pacific Group, it’s quite small today. But the intent is, of course, to make this bigger so we can stand toe-to-toe with the hospital business, or Meralco and so on,” MPIC vice president for business development Ryan Jerome Chua said.

Last week, MPAV signed a sale and purchase agreement with various shareholders of Axelum Resources Corp. (ARC) to acquire 1.19 million common shares at P4.05 apiece or P4.82 billion.

They also signed an agreement for MPAV to subscribe to 200 million redeemable voting preferred shares of ARC for a total of 1.39 million shares at P2.50 apiece or P500 million.

This will allow MPAV to have a voting interest of 34.76 percent on closing and subject to securing regulatory approvals.

A leading manufacturer and exporter globally of high-quality coconut products, ARC is one of the major suppliers of Vita Coco, the global market leader in coconut water, and is a major exporter of desiccated coconut, coconut milk/cream, coconut cooking oil and other coconut products.

Meanwhile, MPAV continues to look for other opportunities in the agricultural sector, while aiming to achieve a wider presence in the dairy industry.

The agri unit is looking at industries where technology can be applied to improve the yield in terms of quality and quantity, as well as where the Philippines should be recognized as the top producer.

“Total MPAV target is to hit a certain point in time the P5-billion topline…but at least be a contributor to MPIC,” Hernandez said.

This venture in agribusiness affirms MPIC’s resolve to be the largest catalyst for a sustainable Philippines to achieve food security and ultimately food independence. It is also aligned with the efforts of both MPIC and ARC to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 2: End hunger, achieve food security, improve nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture.

Apart from agribusiness, MPIC currently has holdings in Meralco, Maynilad Water Services Inc., MetroPac Water Investments Corp., Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings Inc., Light Rail Manila Corp. and mWell PH.