^

Business

MPIC agriculture unit eyes P1 billion revenue in 4 years

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
February 13, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Pacific Agro Ventures Inc. (MPAV), the wholly owned agriculture unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), is targetting P1-billion in revenues in four years, driven mainly by its dairy business.

In a media roundtable, MPAV president and CEO Jovy Hernandez said the agriculture company aims to become a big contributor to the entire MPIC Group “one step at a time.”

“We have a specific roadmap on how we can get to a certain level. I doubt it will be as big as PLDT or  Manila Electric Co., but every peso counts,” he said.

“On the dairy side, we committed to double revenues to at least P500 million by 2025… but we have intent to reach the P1-billion level by 2027,” Hernandez said.

In June last year, MPIC acquired 51 percent of The Laguna Creamery Inc. from Carmen’s Best Group for P198 million.

Last December, MPAV and its partner Israeli firm LR Group Ltd. launched Metro Pacific Dairy Farms (MPDF), a farm facility in Bay, Laguna under a 60-40 sharing in favor of the MVP group.

Further expanding MPAV’s existing dairy business, the facility can produce 6.5-million liters of milk annually once it starts commercial operation by late 2025 to early 2026.

The new farm facility will have a capacity of up to 2,000 cows, initially having 1,000 cows, of which 600 will be milking cows. And through modern farm practices, MPDF plans to increase the country’s fresh milk yield per cow to 30 liters a day from just eight to 10 liters a day.

“Maybe we can export Carmen’s Best later on, because the product is really of export quality,” Hernandez said.

As for its latest foray into the coconut sector, MPAV intends to grow its contribution to the MPIC group.

“If you compare Axelum to the other businesses of the Metro Pacific Group, it’s quite small today. But the intent is, of course, to make this bigger so we can stand toe-to-toe with the hospital business, or Meralco and so on,” MPIC vice president for business development Ryan Jerome Chua said.

Last week, MPAV signed a sale and purchase agreement with various shareholders of Axelum Resources Corp. (ARC) to acquire 1.19 million common shares at P4.05 apiece or P4.82 billion.

They also signed an agreement for MPAV to subscribe to 200 million redeemable voting preferred shares of ARC for a total of 1.39 million shares at P2.50 apiece or P500 million.

This will allow MPAV to have a voting interest of 34.76 percent on closing and subject to securing regulatory approvals.

A leading manufacturer and exporter globally of high-quality coconut products, ARC is one of the major suppliers of Vita Coco, the global market leader in coconut water, and is a major exporter of desiccated coconut, coconut milk/cream, coconut cooking oil and other coconut products.

Meanwhile, MPAV continues to look for other opportunities in the agricultural sector, while aiming to achieve a wider presence in the dairy industry.

The agri unit is looking at industries where technology can be applied to improve the yield in terms of quality and quantity, as well as where the Philippines should be recognized as the top producer.

“Total MPAV target is to hit a certain point in time the P5-billion topline…but at least be a contributor to MPIC,” Hernandez said.

This venture in agribusiness affirms MPIC’s resolve to be the largest catalyst for a sustainable Philippines to achieve food security and ultimately food independence. It is also aligned with the efforts of both MPIC and ARC to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,   particularly Goal 2: End hunger, achieve food security, improve nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture.

Apart from agribusiness, MPIC currently has holdings in Meralco, Maynilad Water Services Inc., MetroPac Water Investments Corp., Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings Inc., Light Rail Manila Corp. and mWell PH.

MPIC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BSP closes troubled rural bank

BSP closes troubled rural bank

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has ordered the closure of Rural Bank of San Marcelino Inc. in Zambales, bringing to two the...
Business
fbtw
South Korea ends Covid visa restrictions for China travellers

South Korea ends Covid visa restrictions for China travellers

2 days ago
South Korea said Friday it would begin issuing short-term visas to travellers from China again, ending a Covid-linked restriction...
Business
fbtw

Investing money the right way

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Just recently, there was news about the National Bureau of Investigation issuing a subpoena against actor and TV host Luis Manzano over his alleged involvement in a controversy involving FlexFuel Petroleum Corp...
Business
fbtw

What are you selling?

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
A couple of years ago, the Ilocana and I bought an old house that needed a lot of repairs.
Business
fbtw
Rate adjustments needed to tame inflation, says BSP

Rate adjustments needed to tame inflation, says BSP

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Monetary authorities are ready to adjust policy stance as necessary after inflation blew past expectations to hit a fresh...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Economists split over level of BSP rate hike &nbsp;

Economists split over level of BSP rate hike  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 59 minutes ago
Bank economists are divided on whether the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is going for a softer 25-basis-point interest rate...
Business
fbtw
BOI-registered investments hit P414 billion

BOI-registered investments hit P414 billion

By Catherine Talavera | 59 minutes ago
Investments registered with the Board of Investments reached P414 billion in the first 40 days of 2023, already accounting...
Business
fbtw
More measures needed to attract private capital for infrastructure&ndash; ADB

More measures needed to attract private capital for infrastructure– ADB

By Louella Desiderio | 59 minutes ago
Governments in Southeast Asia will need to implement measures to attract private capital to help finance infrastructure development...
Business
fbtw

In the mood for love

By Antonio Samson | 59 minutes ago
Since today is the eve of that feast for the hearts, we need to explore the emotional aspects of investments.
Business
fbtw
Market to test 7,000 anew

Market to test 7,000 anew

By Iris Gonzales | 59 minutes ago
Shares prices slumped for the third straight week, still reeling from the runaway inflation print in January although a potential...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with