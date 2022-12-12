^

FDIs brace for global recession as inflows retreat in September

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
December 12, 2022 | 1:32pm
FDIs brace for global recession as inflows retreat in September
Unlike the so-called “hot money” which enters and leaves markets with ease, FDIs are firmer commitments that provide jobs for Filipinos, so the government wants to attract more FDIs and not only keep existing ones.
MANILA, Philippines — Foreign direct investments into the Philippines continue to be strained in September as a projected global economic recession dampened investor sentiment. 

Data released by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Monday showed that while FDIs amounted to $626 million in net inflows, this was lower by 7.9% year-on-year. 

In the first nine months, FDI posted a net inflow of $6.7 billion, down 10% on an annual basis. That said, FDIs represent firmer commitments from foreign investors that generate jobs for Filipinos unlike the so-called “hot money”, which enters and leaves markets with ease.

The BSP projected the Philippines would rack up $11 billion in net FDI inflows this year, higher than the actual $10.5 billion generated last year.

Sought for comment, Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp., expects this downtrend to persist through 2023. Velasquez hinged her projection on the impact of the US Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes to tame inflation stateside.

“This bright spot we were previously looking at—amendment to the Public Services Act, seems to be delayed as the IRR is yet to be approved,” she said in a Viber message. 

Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said that investor confidence may need some boost on account of the dismal outlook.

“This could show that investor confidence remains but may be in need of a boosts given concerns about the global and domestic outlook,” he said in a Viber message. 

Data broken down revealed that equity capital placements, a measure of new FDIs, skyrocketed 158.7% year-on-year to $230 million in September. 

Inflows were hampered by a sizeable decline in intercompany borrowings between multinational companies and their local affiliates. BSP reported a 36.8% plunge year-on-year to $351 million during the month. 

Reinvestment of earnings inched down 4.8% on-year to $88 million in September.

Velasquez added that China’s easing of pandemic restrictions could liven up global prospects, but this would not be enough.

“However, this will likely not offset weakening investor sentiments in the rest of the world,” she added.

Pension funds

By Boo Chanco | 15 hours ago
Some months ago, my friend Congressman Joey Salceda called for reforms in the Philippine pension system.
Oil slump signals recession

By Wilson Sy | 15 hours ago
Recent price movement of financial assets and commodities is showing that investors are now more concerned about recession rather than inflation.
Villar's TV network targets full nationwide broadcast in March

By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
ALLTV, the startup broadcast network of tycoon Manuel Villar Jr., is targeting to go on full nationwide reach by March next year.
Economists expect BSP to raise rates by 50 bps

Economists expect BSP to raise rates by 50 bps

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may deliver another 50-basis-point interest rate hike this week to further fight inflation,...
Kaliwa Dam project pushing through – MWSS

By Danessa Rivera | 15 hours ago
The development of the controversial New Centennial Water Source-Kaliwa Dam Project is pushing through, according to the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System.
DTI: P500 price guide meant to be 'advocacy' to show goods still 'in reach'

DTI: P500 price guide meant to be 'advocacy' to show goods still 'in reach'

By Franco Luna | 13 minutes ago
"It is not a recommendation. Those social cards that were uploaded on our social media accounts were just our advocacy campaign....
SEC fetes sustainability, business, investor champions

SEC fetes sustainability, business, investor champions

3 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recognized individuals and organizations which have helped the commission champion...
Marcos says Philippines 'needs' Maharlika fund

Marcos says Philippines ‘needs’ Maharlika fund

4 hours ago
In his first public remarks about the proposed Maharlika Investment Fund, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that establishing...
Quick Take: China's "reopened" economy and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: China's "reopened" economy and 2 more market updates

6 hours ago
For anyone that has followed China's response to COVID, this is a wild departure from the party line...
Globe's 2023 capex 30% lower with lower "intensity" going forward

Globe's 2023 capex 30% lower with lower “intensity” going forward

6 hours ago
It's a little shocking to see a press release like this, from one of the telcos, speak about a reduction in capex in...
