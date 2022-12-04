^

Seaoil ramps up expansion with opening of 700th outlet

The Philippine Star
December 4, 2022 | 12:00am
Seaoil ramps up expansion with opening of 700th outlet
Seaoil CEO Glenn Yu (right) and Jeron Manzanero from the Office of the City Administrator of Pasig led the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of the oil firm’s 700th station in C5 Ugong. Joining them are (back row, from left) Seaoil president for commercial business and COO Stephen Yu, Seaoil chairman Francis Yu, Pasig City Vice Mayor Robert Vincent Jaworski Jr. and Engracio Santiago, representing Barangay Ugong chairman Lizbeth Santiago.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Leading independent oil firm Seaoil continues its nationwide expansion as it opened its 700th retail station in Ugong, Pasig City.

The newest branch, located along the northbound portion of E. Rodriguez Jr. Avenue (C5), is a full-service station that will soon offer a LubeSERV vehicle service center and a Lawson convenience store. More retail shops, restaurants, and personal care services are expected to open in the coming months. The station also accepts PriceLOCQ, Seaoil’s innovative app for purchasing fuel, as a mode of payment.

“The opening of our 700th station is a remarkable milestone for Seaoil. Part of our efforts to provide ‘Alagang Seaoil’ to our customers is to ensure that they can avail of our products and services with ease wherever they are in the country,” said Seaoil CEO Glenn Yu.

The company is also celebrating its fifth year of partnership with Ampol, Australia’s largest transport energy distributor and retailer, which acquired a 20 percent equity interest in Seaoil in 2017. The long-term partnership was forged as part of Seaoil’s plans to aggressively expand its retail network and terminal storage capacity in the coming years. Since then, Seaoil’s retail network has more than doubled to 700 stations.

Currently, Seaoil has 305 stations in Luzon, 179 in Visayas and 216 in Mindanao. The company also has 12 storage terminals nationwide, with another one in Zamboanga City underway.

Seaoil recently broke the traditional top three in terms of petroleum market share based on the H1 2022 Oil Supply/Demand Report of the Department of Energy, and plans to continue its expansion with a goal of opening 850 stations nationwide by 2023.

Seaoil recently launched the sixth run of its Lifetime Free Gas promo where three lucky customers will win a lifetime’s supply of free fuels. Participants will also get a chance to win ?3 million worth of instant prizes.

