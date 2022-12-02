^

Business

AUB, Alipay+ extend partnership to allow cross-border payments

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
December 2, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Rebisco-led Asia United Bank (AUB) has partnered with Alipay+ of billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group to allow cross-border payments and provide a seamless payment experience.

Wilfredo Rodriguez Jr., head of operations and information technology at AUB, said the listed bank continues to build its digital arsenal over the past few years.

“Over the years, AUB has been building a digital arsenal that include pioneering initiatives and innovations – from end-to-end digital account opening, to enabling clients to make banking easy through their mobile phone and merchants to sustain their businesses even with restricted mobility during the pandemic,” Rodriguez said.

With Alipay+’s global presence through its integration with local merchants worldwide, Rodriguez explained users of HelloMoney would have a wider reach in payment acceptance while ensuring a safe and secure digital transaction.

This provides a seamless payment experience for users when they travel overseas for leisure and business.

“This makes AUB the first Philippine bank with an e-wallet that can be used overseas,” the bank said.

Via the partnership, HelloMoney users can pay at local merchants accepting Alipay+ for shopping, dining, convenience stores, transportation, and other travel-related activities, initially in South Korea and Japan.

Over a million HelloMoney users would also be able to take advantage of more competitive exchange rates compared to prevailing market rates.

Introduced by Ant Group, Alipay+ is a suite of global cross-border digital payments and marketing solutions designed to enable businesses to process a wide range of mobile payment methods and better serve regional and global consumers through simple technical adaption.

Jia Hang, general manager of Alipay+ Global Partnerships at Ant Group, said AUB has been a long-term partner to Ant Group.

“We are excited to extend the partnership further to enable its e-wallet’s cross-border operations through Alipay+. Despite it being a relatively young e-wallet, HelloMoney has garnered strong growth and adoption momentum among users. Through this partnership, users of HelloMoney can rely on the e-wallet when they travel overseas, too, without the hassle of carrying cash or changing currencies,” he said.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, AUB launched HelloMoney so users can open an account without going to a physical branch and perform bank-to-bank fund transfers, buy prepaid load, remit money through PeraPadala, pay via QR code, settle bills, withdraw via ATM, and shop using the HelloMoney’s very own virtual Mastercard.

The launch was immediately followed by the release of Hello Pag-IBIG, the companion mobile app to the Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card Plus where cardholders can manage their account and perform banking transactions. In 2021, AUB introduced the HelloMoney Mastercard for online shopping.

As of October, the number of HelloMoney transactions jumped 45 percent to 19 million, while the value surged by 49 percent to P63 billion.

AUB
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Fishy ban on salmon

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
There is something fishy with the sudden interest of BFAR to implement a 1999 order to ban the sale of some imported fish in wet markets and supermarkets. Covered by the ban are salmon head and belly, and pompa...
Business
fbtw

Kabayan 2022: Bringing together OFWs, MSMEs, and digitalization

By Joey Concepcion | 1 day ago
Long before I founded Go Negosyo 17 years ago, OFWs have been powering the Philippine economy for many years.
Business
fbtw
Liberty Flour Mills to sell Makati asset to property unit

Liberty Flour Mills to sell Makati asset to property unit

By Danessa Rivera | 2 days ago
Listed flour manufacturer Liberty Flour Mills Inc. is set to unload its real estate asset in Makati City to its property unit...
Business
fbtw

Why did the peso strengthen?

By Wilson Sy | 4 days ago
After hovering at the 59 level, the peso continued its strong rebound last week. The peso posted a weekly return of one percent and gained 3.3 percent in the past month.
Business
fbtw
BSP launches new digital payment facility

BSP launches new digital payment facility

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the Philippine Payments Management Inc. yesterday launched a new digital payment channel...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
JFC: Philippines to attract $128 billion FDI by 2030

JFC: Philippines to attract $128 billion FDI by 2030

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The Joint Foreign Chambers of the Philippines has raised its foreign direct investments target to $128 billion by the end...
Business
fbtw
Philippines among top recipients of remittances this year &nbsp;

Philippines among top recipients of remittances this year  

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is expected to be among the top recipients of remittances this year, with money sent from overseas seen to...
Business
fbtw
Factory activity perks up as demand improves in November

Factory activity perks up as demand improves in November

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The country’s manufacturing activity picked up slightly in November from the previous month on improved demand conditions,...
Business
fbtw
Stocks halt rally on profit taking . &nbsp;

Stocks halt rally on profit taking .  

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Local stocks bucked the uptrend in other emerging markets yesterday as the main index fell on profit taking, putting a stop...
Business
fbtw

MPTC offers P2 billion to finance NLEX-Skyway link

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Metro Pacific Group is willing to finance the interconnection bridge linking the North Luzon Expressway and Skyway to provide motorists with a seamless route between the north and south of Metro Manila.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with