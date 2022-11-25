^

Business

Federal Land adds Four Season to its Binondo legacy

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
November 25, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — On its 50th year, high-end property developer Federal Land continues its legacy in Binondo with an impressive and distinct residential development, the Four Season Riviera.

Located along Muelle dela Industria Street, Four Season Riviera offers the rich essence of the traditional Filipino-Chinese way of life that’s attuned to modern times.

The four-tower signature project of Federal Land is a riverfront home designed to bring bliss and prosperity to its residents with its generous living spaces that ranges from 45 square meters to 184 sqm, complemented with a good mix of well-designed amenities.

“Nestled at the heart of Binondo, Four Season Riviera is surrounded by clean, flowing water, which graces this condominium with blessings and tidings of good luck, which we know is among the many preferences of Filipino-Chinese families looking for a home. Other than convenience and accessibility, they also want a place that would provide stability, balance, and good energy,” said Federal Land head of sales group Margarita Saenz-Resurreccion.

Four Season Riviera’s ready-for-occupancy (RFO) units are valuable investment opportunities for homebuyers looking for properties in a community with a rich history.

For investors, RFO units have proven to provide immediate returns, as demand for condominiums around business hubs are steadily picking up this year. With RFO units available in Towers 1 and 2, buyers will have the luxury to move in at the soonest possible time.

“This is crucial these days as economic activities have steadily resumed. With return-to-office orders of BPOs and various corporations in place, and the resumption of face-to-face classes, a lot of employees and students are looking for condo units in this side of the metro that are ready for occupancy,” Resurreccion said.

Aside from its proximity to business hubs, Four Season Riviera is where the famous heritage of the world’s oldest Chinatown meets the bustling economy of Manila businesses. The streets are a mix of Buddhist temples, Filipino-Chinese trade businesses, a vibrant culinary scene, as well as beautiful Art Deco buildings and Spanish churches.

Federal Land, then known as Federal Homes Inc., launched its first projects in 1972 to cater to Filipino-Chinese communities in the metro. Soler Tower, Tytana Plaza, and Mandarin Mansion, considered as Manila’s first high-rise office and residential buildings, were the first projects that significantly transformed the Binondo landscape for good.

In the 1980s and 90s, Federal Homes continued the development of high-rise residential and office projects in Binondo with the Escolta Twin Towers, Federal Tower, Dasma Corporate Center, and more.

