^

Business

WESM Mindanao launch delayed anew

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
November 21, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The launch of the wholesale electricity spot market (WESM) in Mindanao has been pushed back to early next year.

Commercial operations of the WESM in Mindanao has encountered numerous setbacks in the past and was eyed to start by December.

However, the launch has been delayed anew and will not happen this year.

“We are targeting to launch WESM Mindanao by the first quarter of next year,” Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP) corporate strategy and communications head Isidro Cacho said.

IEMOP is the market operator of the WESM.

Cacho said IEMOP is working closely with the Department of Energy,  Energy Regulatory Commission,  Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management, as well as the electric cooperatives and all the stakeholders in Mindanao for the launch of WESM Mindanao.

“We are just sorting out some details now. What we want in Mindanao is to have a robust market at the very start, everything is accounted for, everything is clear in terms of how things would be done and proceed. We need some targeted procedures for them,” Cacho said.

“In general, hopefully, we hope to launch WESM Mindanao by early next year,” he said.

The DOE published last year a draft department circular proposing to declare the commercial operations of the WESM in Mindanao on Dec. 26, 2021.

That did not push through. The launch date was previously moved to June this year, which also did not happen.

The WESM is a venue where electricity can be traded as a commodity.

Through it, generators can sell their excess capacities not covered by contracts, while customers can also buy additional capacities on top of their contracts.

Similar to its function for the Luzon and Visayas grids, the WESM in Mindanao is seen as a venue for efficient scheduling, dispatch, and settlement of energy withdrawal and injections in the Mindanao grid.

Cacho said having WESM in Mindanao would really be beneficial in the region and would open a lot of opportunities.

The IEMOP is pushing for the launch of the Mindanao WESM ahead of the energization of the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project (MVIP).

The MVIP will connect the Visayas and Mindanao grids through a high-voltage direct current system, realizing a one Philippine grid and allowing a power exchange of an initial 450-megawatt capacity.

Cacho said based on IEMOP’s latest information, commissioning of the MVIP is “somewhere in June or July 2023.”

“Hopefully the WESM Mindanao can be launched before there will be this Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection. We all know we have a market in Luzon and Visayas so everything is accounted for,” Cacho said.

“Now, if we have the interconnection and there is still no market there, the first question is who will pay for the electricity that will flow through the interconnection. That is why we are advocating why there should be a market first in Mindanao even before the interconnection because that will sort out things in terms of accounting, in terms of the pricing. The parameters will be clear of supply demand and the resulting price,” he said.

WESM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
It&rsquo;s more expensive in the Philippines

It’s more expensive in the Philippines

By Boo Chanco | 3 days ago
It really is more fun in the Philippines.
Business
fbtw

DTI-BPS to host meeting of international standards body

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Philippine Standards of the Department of Trade and Industry is set to host the meeting of an international standards organization later this month.
Business
fbtw
AMLC flags P14 billion suspicious transactions in online casinos &nbsp;

AMLC flags P14 billion suspicious transactions in online casinos  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Some P14 billion suspicious transactions involving the internet-based casino sector were recorded between 2013 and 2019, according...
Business
fbtw

Wrong thinking and bad conclusions

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Reaching the end of a job interview, the human resources person asked a young engineer fresh out of MIT, “And what starting salary were you looking for?”
Business
fbtw

Manulife opens online shop for insurance

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
Manulife Philippines, the local unit of Manulife Financial Corp., has opened an online store for some of its insurance products amid the growing demand for digital services.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Firms face debt payment woes &ndash; BSP

Firms face debt payment woes – BSP

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The tightening financial environment amid a spate of aggressive rate hikes may result in more firms having difficulty servicing...
Business
fbtw
Inflation expected to accelerate further

Inflation expected to accelerate further

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Private sector economists further raised their inflation forecasts, with the rate expected to stay above the two to four percent...
Business
fbtw

Mighty dollar stumbles

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
Last month, we noted that the US dollar marked a “significant turning point” after the Fed communicated thru Nick Timiraos of Wall Street Journal that it would be stepping down its rate hikes (see Peak...
Business
fbtw
Market to retest 6,000 level

Market to retest 6,000 level

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Philippine stock market sustained its momentum last week as investors factored in the jumbo 75-basis-point rate hike of...
Business
fbtw
Converge eyes investments in new international undersea cables

Converge eyes investments in new international undersea cables

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Broadband specialist Converge ICT Solutions Inc. plans to invest in new international cable systems to support the resurgent...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with