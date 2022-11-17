Point for point, BSP delivers jumbo rate hike to match US Fed

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas unleashed another salvo of rate hikes in a bid to control red-hot inflation within the domestic economy, matching the US Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening action.

Following its rate-setting meeting, the Monetary Board hiked interest rates by 75 basis points on Thursday. Banks and financial institutions use this benchmark rate for setting interest rates on loans.

The benchmark rate currently stands at 5%.

Today’s announcement came as no surprise as BSP Governor Felipe Medalla said weeks back that the interest rate hike would match the US Fed’s aggressive rate hikes.

Inflation in the country remains too bitter a pill to swallow as consumers had to adjust to speedy price increases in past months. Government data showed inflation accelerated to 7.7%, its quickest pace in almost 14 years.

At the same time, the series of outsized rate hikes in the US is sinking the Philippine peso to record-lows after record-lows, forcing the BSP to become one of the most hawkish central banks in the region. It was only in recent weeks that the peso was able to hold its ground, after the central bank vowed to defend the local unit against speculation.

Central banks, like the BSP, inject rate hikes to temper inflation within an economy. Ideally, rate hikes effectively control consumption, since higher interest rates would force consumers and businesses to think twice about borrowing money.

The BSP embarked on its monetary policy normalization back in May, due in part to combat inflation and arrest the peso’s decline.

Rate hikes seep into the domestic economy six months or so after the central bank sets it, as was the case when credit growth broke an eight-month losing streak in August 2021.

Sought for comment, Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, credited the move since there was no push to hike more aggressively.

“With less pressure on spot, no push to hike more aggressively,” he said in a Viber message.

This was not the central bank’s first 75-bps hike this year, delivering one after a surprise meet to stem the peso’s decline back in July.

“BSP was also able to push back on calls for an emergency rate hike with the pre-announcement enough to allay market concerns,” Mapa added.