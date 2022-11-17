^

Business

Point for point, BSP delivers jumbo rate hike to match US Fed

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
November 17, 2022 | 3:09pm
bsp
This October 27, 2022 photo shows Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla at “The Asset 17th Philippine Summit” in Taguig City.
BSP / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas unleashed another salvo of rate hikes in a bid to control red-hot inflation within the domestic economy, matching the US Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening action. 

Following its rate-setting meeting, the Monetary Board hiked interest rates by 75 basis points on Thursday. Banks and financial institutions use this benchmark rate for setting interest rates on loans.

The benchmark rate currently stands at 5%. 

Today’s announcement came as no surprise as BSP Governor Felipe Medalla said weeks back that the interest rate hike would match the US Fed’s aggressive rate hikes. 

Inflation in the country remains too bitter a pill to swallow as consumers had to adjust to speedy price increases in past months. Government data showed inflation accelerated to 7.7%, its quickest pace in almost 14 years. 

At the same time, the series of outsized rate hikes in the US is sinking the Philippine peso to record-lows after record-lows, forcing the BSP to become one of the most hawkish central banks in the region. It was only in recent weeks that the peso was able to hold its ground, after the central bank vowed to defend the local unit against speculation. 

Central banks, like the BSP, inject rate hikes to temper inflation within an economy. Ideally, rate hikes effectively control consumption, since higher interest rates would force consumers and businesses to think twice about borrowing money.

The BSP embarked on its monetary policy normalization back in May, due in part to combat inflation and arrest the peso’s decline.

Rate hikes seep into the domestic economy six months or so after the central bank sets it, as was the case when credit growth broke an eight-month losing streak in August 2021.

Sought for comment, Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, credited the move since there was no push to hike more aggressively. 

“With less pressure on spot, no push to hike more aggressively,” he said in a Viber message. 

This was not the central bank’s first 75-bps hike this year, delivering one after a surprise meet to stem the peso’s decline back in July. 

“BSP was also able to push back on calls for an emergency rate hike with the pre-announcement enough to allay market concerns,” Mapa added. 

INFLATION

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Good and bad of plant-based eating

By Rey Gamboa | 16 hours ago
A growing number of Filipinos, mostly young adults, are embracing a lifestyle of alternative protein intake or what is now more popularly known as plant-based eating.
Business
fbtw
BSP keeps cap on credit card transactions

BSP keeps cap on credit card transactions

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 days ago
The central bank announced the decision in a statement on Tuesday, covering mainly the maximum interest rates with which banks...
Business
fbtw
Creating an inclusive ASEAN economy

Creating an inclusive ASEAN economy

By Joey Concepcion | 16 hours ago
At the 2022 ASEAN Summit last week, while waiting for President Marcos to arrive for the CEO Roundtable meeting with top CEOs...
Business
fbtw

Rice and fish

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
There was this story of a school girl whose baon every school day was a cup of rice sprinkled with patis or fish sauce. That was all her parents could afford, the story on social media said.
Business
fbtw
Vehicle sales up 31% in 10 months

Vehicle sales up 31% in 10 months

By Catherine Talavera | 16 hours ago
Vehicle sales in the country continued to post double-digit growth in the 10 months of the year, according to data from the...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
S&P reaffirms Philippines' investment-grade 'BBB+' rating

S&P reaffirms Philippines' investment-grade 'BBB+' rating

By Ramon Royandoyan | 6 hours ago
In a statement on Thursday, S&P upheld the country’s "BBB+" investment grade rating with a “stable” outlook....
Business
fbtw
CTS Global&rsquo;s brutal Q3 saved by unspent IPO proceeds

CTS Global’s brutal Q3 saved by unspent IPO proceeds

7 hours ago
Is the CTS PTS ineffective in a down or sideways market?
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: BSP takes a hike on Thursday and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: BSP takes a hike on Thursday and 2 more market updates

7 hours ago
Will the BSP also tone it down, or will it use our strong economic performance data as cover to stay the course?
Business
fbtw
Filinvest REIT declares another dud dividend

Filinvest REIT declares another dud dividend

7 hours ago
We are now in a “fool me twice” situation here.
Business
fbtw
Credit card charges up for review in January&nbsp;

Credit card charges up for review in January 

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
Credit card issuers are looking forward to a review of the cap imposed on credit card transactions, to be conducted by the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with