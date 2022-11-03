^

Business

BSP readies for another jumbo rate hike to match aggressive US Fed

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
November 3, 2022 | 10:42am
bsp
This October 27, 2022 photo shows Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla at “The Asset 17th Philippine Summit” in Taguig City.
BSP / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is preparing another supersized rate hike in its next meeting to match the US Federal Reserve’s latest tightening action. 

BSP Governor Felipe Medalla said in a statement Thursday that the central bank would hike rates by 75 basis points after the Monetary Board meets on November 17. This would match the US Fed’s hike early Thursday morning.

READ: Fed delivers another steep rate hike with more to come

If realized, this would send the BSP’s benchmark rate to 5%. The BSP embarked on a series of rate hikes, beginning in May, to scale back its accomodative monetary policy stance that supported credit growth for most of the pandemic. 

Medalla said in a statement that the BSP looks to keep pace with the interest rate differential even before the Fed’s latest rate hike. As it is, the Monetary Board has two rate-setting meetings pencilled in before the year ends.

“The BSP remains vigilant in monitoring all risks to the inflation outlook and is prepared to take necessary policy actions to bring inflation toward a target-consistent path within the target band of 2-4% in the second half of 2023 and in the full year of 2024,” the BSP said in a statement. 

Central banks everywhere pressed the panic button in recent months as they looked to tame boiling inflation within their respective economies by hiking interest rates. 

In the Philippines, the BSP is expecting inflation to slow down in the coming months after projecting the prices of goods and services to accelerate between 7.1-7.9% in October. 

By keeping pace with the US Fed’s actions, the BSP would introduce some calm over capital markets. The BSP is looking to spend $30 billion to prevent the peso from tipping over the P60-mark against a surging dollar.

Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp., said Medalla’s statements before markets opened here were undertaken to keep the peso from further depreciation. 

“We were expecting the BSP to follow the Fed's movement with a 75 bp hike for November. The statement of Gov. Medalla before markets opened, giving certainty on the size of the rate hike on November 17, likely tried to preempt the foreign exchange market from reacting, i.e. peso depreciating before the monetary board meeting,” she said in a Viber message. 

For Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, that BSP's statements showed credibility on their part considering that Medalla "long telegraphed for a point for point match."

"Today, he is showing that credibility is just as potent as actual rate hikes as PHP has steadied and outperformed the region even if actual differentials are at 25bp," he said in a Viber message.  

The BSP’s rate hikes take 6-18 months before the economy feels the effects.

“Crucial in Powell's statement is that they see the terminal rate of the US higher than their September meeting. BSP will need to increase policy rates until next year if they will maintain the 100 bps interest rate differential,” Velasquez added.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINE INFLATION

US FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Udenna mulls sale of Conti’s, Wendy’s

By Iris Gonzales | 11 hours ago
Dennis Uy's Udenna Group is open to exploring all opportunities for his different businesses, including a sale.
Business
fbtw

Where’s the money?

By Rey Gamboa | 11 hours ago
The more riveting drama to watch with COP27 just days before it actually opens involves who will go and who will not.
Business
fbtw
Emperador expands operations in Mexico

Emperador expands operations in Mexico

By Iris Gonzales | 11 hours ago
Andrew Tan-led Emperador Inc., through Casa Pedro Domecq, is expanding its winery in Mexico.
Business
fbtw
Stocks rise ahead of Fed rate increase

Stocks rise ahead of Fed rate increase

By Iris Gonzales | 11 hours ago
Stocks started the shortened week on a positive note ahead of a decision by the US Federal Reserve on an interest rate increase...
Business
fbtw

UnionDigital Bank lends $70 million in just 4 months

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
The digital banking subsidiary of Union Bank of the Philippines grew its loan book to $70 million and attracted $50 million in deposits in its first four months of operations.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOLE lets employers, workers decide whether to mask up at work

DOLE lets employers, workers decide whether to mask up at work

By Xave Gregorio | 48 minutes ago
The Department of Labor and Employment is leaving it up to employers and their workers to decide whether they will continue...
Business
fbtw
Apollo Global Capital Q3 &ldquo;profit&rdquo; up 40% y/y to P18-M net loss

Apollo Global Capital Q3 “profit” up 40% y/y to P18-M net loss

2 hours ago
By this point, what’s further underwater? APL’s theoretical iron ore, or APL itself?
Business
fbtw
Semirara Mining & Power Q3 profit soars 153% to P10-B

Semirara Mining & Power Q3 profit soars 153% to P10-B

2 hours ago
When more people want a thing, the price of the thing goes up.
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: Ayala Corp's cold storage plans and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: Ayala Corp's cold storage plans and 2 more market updates

2 hours ago
I’d say to wrap it all up into a REIT, but REIT valuations have been decimated and are still in the cross-hairs for...
Business
fbtw
Fed delivers another steep rate hike with more to come

Fed delivers another steep rate hike with more to come

3 hours ago
The latest three-quarter percentage point increase takes the benchmark lending rate to 3.75-4.0 percent, the highest since...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with