Beating expectations, Philippines posts faster Q3 growth despite inflation

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
November 10, 2022 | 10:32am
Residents splash and spray water over pedestrians as they take part in celebrations of their patron saint, John the Baptist, in San Juan City, Metro Manila, on Thursday, June 24, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine economy managed to squeeze out a modest growth in the third quarter, beating expectations of a slower expansion in the face of boiling inflation.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.6% year-on-year in the July-September period, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Thursday. The latest reading was slightly faster compared to the upwardly revised 7.5% expansion recorded in the previous quarter. 

Quarter-on-quarter, the PSA said GDP grew 2.9%, a turnaround from 0.1% contraction posted in the preceding quarter.  

READ: No reprieve for Filipinos as inflation boils to over 10-year high in October

That the economy grew slightly faster last quarter came as a surprise as consumer spending, a major growth engine, feels the heat of sizzling inflation. Data showed household final consumption expenditure grew 8.0% year-on-year in the third quarter, slower than 8.6% recorded in the preceding three months.

At the same time, government spending sharply slowed to 0.8% annually in the third quarter from 11.1% in the second quarter.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas had projected in August that inflation would peak by September or October, but latest data showed that might not be the case. The PSA earlier reckoned price growth would accelerate further in November, as the damage wrought by recent typhoons has yet to be priced in.

Despite the inflation onslaught, the Marcos administration is still on track to meet its watered-down goal. In the first nine months of the year, GDP averaged 7.7%, above the government’s 6.5-7.5% target for 2022.

But analysts said the impact of typhoons would likely show in the next quarter’s growth data.

“[Yes] we need to recognize the drag of inflation which has been prolonged,” Michael Enriquez, chief investment officer at Sun Life Investment Management and Trust Corp., said ahead of the data release.

The Philippines is not alone in its inflation problems. Most of the global economy is combatting inflation by way of interest rate hikes. The BSP is widely expected to tighten monetary policy further in its next rate-setting meeting, which could weigh on the economy.

Leonardo Lanzona, an economist at Ateneo De Manila University, shared Enriquez’s view on the latest growth figures that inflation “will definitely crimp the economy’s growth.”

“But one must remember also that inflation whether imported or not is an outcome of government policy. So, in the end it is the government that hampers the economy,” Lanzona said. 

