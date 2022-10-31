^

Business

BSP sees inflation's peak in October, likely offering a reprieve

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
October 31, 2022 | 12:09pm
economy
Shoppers browse through the various canned goods and other food aisles as they do their grocery shopping at a supermarket in Quezon City on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Red-hot inflation likely hit is boiling point in October and would start cooling down from there, as price pressures from weather disturbances and transport fare hikes are expected to ease in the coming months, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Monday.

Inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, is forecast to settle between 7.1-7.9% this month, the BSP said in a statement.

If realized, the October print would be faster compared to September, when inflation sizzled to a 4-year high of 6.9%. Meanwhile, inflation would approach close to 2009 levels, or the time when the domestic economy was recovering from the impact of the Global financial Crisis, if the upper-limit of the BSP’s projection is realized.

READ: Inflation sizzles in September after super typhoon worsened supply woes

This would also push inflation further away from the government’s 2-4% annual target.

Explaining its October forecast, the BSP cited three pressure points: transport fare hikes, local pump prices and higher agricultural commodity prices.

But the BSP said inflation might have already hit its peak in October and would start easing in the next months. “More importantly, inflation is projected to gradually decelerate in the succeeding months as the cost-push shocks to inflation due to weather disturbances and transport fare adjustments dissipate,” the central bank explained.

Key risks

Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp., agreed with the BSP’s assessment. But she warned that there are risks to this outlook, including the government’s inability to solve persistent supply bottlenecks.

“Outside any other unanticipated shock, we think that inflation has likely peaked and we expect the rate of growth to slowly decelerate in the coming months until it reaches the BSP's target of 4% by the second half of 2023,” Velasquez said when sought for comment.

“Key risks would include the inability of the government to address current and potential shortages and possible increase in electricity rates,” she added.

Figuring dead center are expensive fuel prices, which seesawed amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the decision of oil-producing countries to ease production. At the same time, a weak peso is bloating import costs for the Philippines, a net oil importer.

Data from the energy department showed local oil companies implemented four price adjustments in October, two of which were increases.

Likewise, the battery of typhoons that slammed the country in the past months left various agricultural areas in disarray. The government reported that the combined agriculture damage caused by Tropical Depression Maymay and Typhoon Neneng, both of which hit the country earlier this month, had piled up to P594.02 million as of October 24.

These supply issues coincided with a recovery in demand after the national government decided to ease pandemic restrictions and reopen the domestic economy, thereby adding more upward price pressures. But the BSP said inflation this month could be tempered by Meralco’s decision to cut power rates, as well as cheaper LPG and fish prices.

To bring demand in line with diminished supply and tame prices, the BSP has aggressively hiked interest rates this year. Governor Felipe Medalla earlier said the BSP would have to match the ultra-aggressive US Federal Reserve’s rate hikes “point by point” to prop up the weak peso, which has been stoking inflation at home.

READ: Painful battle against inflation continues as BSP hikes rates anew

“Looking ahead, the BSP will continue to monitor closely emerging price developments to enable timely intervention that could help prevent the further broadening of price pressures, in accordance with the BSP’s price stability mandate,” the central bank said.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINE INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Hard times ahead?

By Boo Chanco | 13 hours ago
If you listen to Junior and some of his economic advisers, the economy is doing well and they are optimistic about its future. It is almost as if we are not part of the world economy that is falling apart.
Business
fbtw

Peak dollar?

By Wilson Sy | 13 hours ago
The US dollar fell for the second straight week, taking a breather from the relentless rally that sent it to its highest level in 20 years, powered by the unprecedented pace of tightening by the Fed. 
Business
fbtw
Aboitiz willing to offer capacity to Meralco

Aboitiz willing to offer capacity to Meralco

By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
Aboitiz Power Corp., the power arm of the Aboitiz Group, has available capacity that it can offer to Manila Electric Co. in...
Business
fbtw
Philippines digital economy now worth P1.87 trillion

Philippines digital economy now worth P1.87 trillion

By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
The value of the country’s digital economy rose eight percent in 2021 from a year ago as digital adoption continued...
Business
fbtw
Market to trade in tight range this week

Market to trade in tight range this week

By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
Stocks are expected to trade at a tight range this week – shortened by the All Saint’s Day holiday – with...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Twitter owner Musk tweets conspiracy theory, then deletes it

Twitter owner Musk tweets conspiracy theory, then deletes it

4 hours ago
The seesaw action by Musk, a self-declared "free speech absolutist," cast new uncertainty on the direction the social media...
Business
fbtw
Annual tech gathering takes aim at crypto

Annual tech gathering takes aim at crypto

4 hours ago
Around 100,000 people are expected to gather in Lisbon for the four-day Web Summit and related events, the first full-scale...
Business
fbtw
US Fed set for further steep rate hike as recession fears loom

US Fed set for further steep rate hike as recession fears loom

5 hours ago
The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, and all eyes are on...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;BSP has $30 billion more to defend peso&rsquo;

‘BSP has $30 billion more to defend peso’

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 13 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has another $30 billion in foreign exchange buffer that it can spend to calm the volatility...
Business
fbtw
Government more than doubles borrowing in September

Government more than doubles borrowing in September

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
The government ramped up its borrowings for the second consecutive month, more than doubling to P488.64 billion in September...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with