BI to implement ILBO on 7 OVP, ex-DepEd officials

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
November 9, 2024 | 12:00am
The BI received the immigration lookout bulletin order (ILBO) issued by the Department of Justice (DOJ) against the seven officials last Wednesday, Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said in a statement yesterday.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has committed to closely monitor the possible departure from the country of six officials of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and a former official of the Department of Education (DepEd). 

The BI received the immigration lookout bulletin order (ILBO) issued by the Department of Justice (DOJ) against the seven officials last Wednesday, Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said in a statement yesterday.

It “promptly included the names of the seven officials in their centralized database,” the BI said. 

The ILBO, issued to all airports and seaports nationwide, does not prevent the seven from leaving the country.

“Immigration officers are instructed to promptly relay to the DOJ and the House of Representatives any pertinent information regarding the travel (of the seven officials) and to check if there are freshly issued orders against the subjects,” said the BI. 

The following officials have been subjected to ILBO: OVP chief of staff Zuleika Lopez, assistant chief of staff and bids and awards committee chairman Lemuel Ortonio, administrative and financial services director Rosalynne Sanchez, special disbursing officers Gina Acosta and Edward Fajarda and chief accountant Julieta Villadelrey as well as former DepEd assistant secretary Sunshine Charry Fajarda. 

They have ignored subpoenas to appear before the House committee on good government and public accountability, which is looking into the alleged misuse of OVP and DepEd funds under Vice President Sara Duterte. 

The panel is investigating the alleged misuse of around P500 million worth of confidential funds of the OVP and P112.5 million of DepEd. 

Lopez left the country last Monday on the eve of the House hearing and flew to Los Angeles in California. She is to return to the Philippines on Nov. 16, according to the OVP.

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION
