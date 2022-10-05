^

Business

Inflation sizzles in September after super typhoon worsened supply woes

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
October 5, 2022 | 9:11am
Inflation sizzles in September after super typhoon worsened supply woes
Shoppers looked for various goods at a supermarket in Quezon City on Sunday (September 11, 2022).
Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Inflation remained painfully high in September after a devastating typhoon that hit the country during the month exacerbated persistent supply problems.

In a briefing on Wednesday, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported inflation quickened 6.9% year-on-year in September. This was much faster than the 6.3% recorded in the preceding month.

This exceeded the national government target of 2-4% this year. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas projected inflation would settle between the range of 6.6-7.1% in September. 

The latest reading was the fastest pace of inflation this year. 

Sought for comment ahead of the official data release, Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said inflation could quicken in the coming months. 

“Inflation likely to accelerate further in coming months reflecting third tranche if fare hikes kicking in by October. Food prices also pressured by storm damage,” he said in a Viber commentary. 

Central Luzon, oft-considered as the country’s rice granary, incurred most of the damage as super typhoon “Karding” swept through the region by the end of September. 

The prices of consumer goods and services are likewise strained by supply pressures believed to be a byproduct of the pandemic, all while demand has recovered following the economy’s full reopening in past months. Mapa noted that high inflation persists due to the emergence of second-round effects. 

Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp., agreed with Mapa’s assessment. For her, inflation has yet to reach its peak, but could hit that by next month. 

“Core inflation is still expected to trend up as secondary round effects become more pronounced,” she said in a Viber message. 

Velasquez expects that the peso’s weakness, reaching a new low P59 against the dollar on Monday, would impact the way prices are moving.

“For the rest of the year, we expect inflation to settle at 7.0% or more every month in the last quarter. Moreover, despite lower prices, inflationary pressures have broadened as core inflation is gaining traction,” she said.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINE INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

The Ukraine War and the global economy: At a tipping point?

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 9 hours ago
One of the big uncertainties of the global economy and the Philippine economy is the Ukraine War.
Business
fbtw

Tourism promotion

By Boo Chanco | 9 hours ago
At least four of the world’s most beautiful islands are right here in the Philippines. Yet, we have always attracted the least number of visitors among the ASEAN 6.
Business
fbtw
BSP seeks to stave off speculative attacks on peso

BSP seeks to stave off speculative attacks on peso

By Ramon Royandoyan | 17 hours ago
In a statement on Tuesday, the central bank is looking to address disruptions to financial markets in the country, noting...
Business
fbtw
UN urges monetary easing to avert recession threat

UN urges monetary easing to avert recession threat

1 day ago
In its main annual report, UNCTAD, the UN Conference on Trade and Development, once again revised down its growth forecasts...
Business
fbtw
Philippine vehicle production slightly up in 8 months

Philippine vehicle production slightly up in 8 months

By Catherine Talavera | 9 hours ago
While the Philippines posted a minimal increase in motor vehicle production in the eight months of the year, its growth continues...
Business
fbtw
Latest
The Philippines and the middle-income trap

The Philippines and the middle-income trap

By Cesar Polvorosa Jr. | 27 minutes ago
Joining the ranks of high-income countries is the holy grail of developing economies.
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: San Miguel buys Eagle and 4 more market updates

Quick Take: San Miguel buys Eagle and 4 more market updates

49 minutes ago
Don’t worry about that conflict of interest!
Business
fbtw
Markets rally as weak US factory growth tempers rate fears

Markets rally as weak US factory growth tempers rate fears

By Iris Gonzales | 9 hours ago
Asian markets rallied yesterday and the dollar eased after weak US factory data sparked optimism that a series of big interest...
Business
fbtw
Inflation likely rise to 7 % in September

Inflation likely rise to 7 % in September

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 9 hours ago
Inflation likely accelerated to seven percent in September after slightly easing to 6.3 percent in August from 6.4 percent...
Business
fbtw

Policy-induced recession to hurt developing countries – UNCTAD

By Catherine Talavera | 9 hours ago
The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development has warned that monetary and fiscal policy moves in advanced economies risk pushing the world toward global recession and prolonged stagnation, which will especially...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with