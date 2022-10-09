^

Airlines expand hubs outside Metro Manila

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
October 9, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The largest airlines in the Philippines continue to expand the capacity of their hubs outside Metro Manila, exploiting the growing demand for domestic and international flights even in the regions.

In an advisory, flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) said it is restarting its flights to Bangkok from Cebu and vice versa starting Dec 9.

According to PAL, the Cebu to Bangkok route would be operated twice a week, every Monday and Friday, offering full flight services for passengers taking the trip.

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific also opened a new connection from Davao, this time to Siargao, bringing the total number of routes from the hub to eight.

The Gokongwei-led airline said the move complements its objective of boosting its network in Mindanao.

Cebu Pacific chief commercial officer Xander Lao said the airline will begin operating Davao to Siargao and vice versa on Nov. 7 as part of its strategy to capture the holiday demand for air travel. The route will be flown thrice weekly, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“We are delighted to continue with our ramp-up outside of Metro Manila, as we acknowledge the increasing demand for travel,” Lao said.

“As the airline that proudly operates the widest domestic network, this new route supports Cebu Pacific’s promise to making travel accessible for every Juan,” he added.

Apart from Siargao, Cebu Pacific flies planes from Davao to seven other domestic destinations, namely, Bacolod, Bohol, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Iloilo, Manila and Zamboanga.

To boost bookings, Cebu Pacific launched a P188 base fare seat sale from Oct. 7 to 16 with travel period from Nov. 7, 2022 to Jan. 31, 2023.

Both PAL and Cebu Pacific hope to gain from the resurgence in forward bookings for the holiday season.

Aside from the expected Christmas boom, air travel is projected to rise in the last week of October and the first week of November, especially as this would be the first time since 2019 that cemeteries will be opened to the public for Undas visitations.

PAL’s operator PAL Holdings Inc. recorded a profit of P3.89 billion in the six months to June, as its revenue tripled to P57.37 billion on an across the board growth.

During the period, Cebu Pacific’s operator Cebu Air Inc. managed to cut its net loss by P4 billion to P9.5 billion from P13.79 billion a year ago, on a triple-digit spike in its topline numbers.

