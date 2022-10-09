^

Business

Golden Haven marks 38th year

The Philippine Star
October 9, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Golden Haven, the most trusted name in the Philippine deathcare industry and developer of the country’s grandest memorial parks, marks its 38th anniversary this month in a milestone fittingly celebrated by touting its numerous accomplishments through the years.

Established in 1984 with the opening of its first-ever memorial park in Las Piñas, Golden Haven is steadfastly pursuing its goal of having a themed memorial park in every key town and city nationwide. It now has over 30 locations in its fast expanding portfolio, and presently offers a premium selection of memorial products — from lawn lots to garden niches to columbarium vaults to its posh family estates and mausoleums.

To this day, Golden Haven continues to expand its reach by opening more parks all around the Philippines. Having long transitioned to online systems so that customers may pursue transactions wherever they may be, Golden Haven has thoughtfully extended the same world-class service to its sellers and sales agents by launching the country’s first and only seller’s app made for a memorial park service provider. The app now helps sellers access resources and check their sales commissions at any given time.

Golden Haven recently introduced its latest service offering called Flexihaven, which allows customers to use their purchase in any of more than 30 Golden Haven Memorial Parks all over the country. Flexihaven likewise enables customers to take advantage of the excellent investments on offer at Golden Haven. Prospective property seekers can come in at a low cost but with a proven high return on their investments.

Despite the hurdles spawned by a global health crisis, Golden Haven has stayed ahead of the curve, making it entirely deserving of its reputation as the most prominent institution in the deathcare field.

Golden Haven Memorial Park is a subsidiary company of publicly listed Villar-owned Golden MV Holdings Inc., one of the largest real estate companies in the country.

GOLDEN HAVEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
How Philippine stocks performed in Marcos' first 100 days

How Philippine stocks performed in Marcos' first 100 days

By Ramon Royandoyan | 12 hours ago
Ever since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was inaugurated after a landslide victory, the Philippine Stock Exchange index has...
Business
fbtw
In charts: The Philippine economy 100 days into Marcos presidency

In charts: The Philippine economy 100 days into Marcos presidency

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The Marcos Jr. administration had lofty expectations for the Philippine economy in 2022 but saw its growth clipped by headwinds...
Business
fbtw
QC, Maya, UnionBank, ADB, McDonald's hailed for digital innovations

QC, Maya, UnionBank, ADB, McDonald's hailed for digital innovations

5 hours ago
Market intelligence firm IDC Philippines recognized seven Philippine institutions and companies for their "digital innovations...
Business
fbtw
Tales of confusion and budget cuts: Inside Shopee Philippines' layoffs

Tales of confusion and budget cuts: Inside Shopee Philippines' layoffs

2 days ago
Business
fb tw
Filipinos unhappy with Marcos' handling of inflation problem &mdash; survey

Filipinos unhappy with Marcos' handling of inflation problem — survey

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 days ago
Majority of Filipinos are unhappy with how President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is handling the country’s...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Inflation seen tapering off by Q1 2023

Inflation seen tapering off by Q1 2023

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The country’s headline inflation may start to cool down only by the first quarter of next year at the latest, even after...
Business
fbtw
BSP: No more off-cycle policy meeting this year

BSP: No more off-cycle policy meeting this year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has ruled out another off-cycle move on monetary tightening for the rest of the year as it...
Business
fbtw
Fitch unit expects wider budget gap for 2022

Fitch unit expects wider budget gap for 2022

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research raised its 2022 budget deficit projection for the Philippines but said the...
Business
fbtw
Tariff Commission rules out extension of safeguard duties on cement imports

Tariff Commission rules out extension of safeguard duties on cement imports

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The Tariff Commission has recommended the non-extension of safeguard measures for the importation of two types of cement,...
Business
fbtw

Structural integrity

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
I often get compliments and positive feedback. These come through social media posts, webinar chat box, or live in-person engagements.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with