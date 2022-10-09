Golden Haven marks 38th year

MANILA, Philippines — Golden Haven, the most trusted name in the Philippine deathcare industry and developer of the country’s grandest memorial parks, marks its 38th anniversary this month in a milestone fittingly celebrated by touting its numerous accomplishments through the years.

Established in 1984 with the opening of its first-ever memorial park in Las Piñas, Golden Haven is steadfastly pursuing its goal of having a themed memorial park in every key town and city nationwide. It now has over 30 locations in its fast expanding portfolio, and presently offers a premium selection of memorial products — from lawn lots to garden niches to columbarium vaults to its posh family estates and mausoleums.

To this day, Golden Haven continues to expand its reach by opening more parks all around the Philippines. Having long transitioned to online systems so that customers may pursue transactions wherever they may be, Golden Haven has thoughtfully extended the same world-class service to its sellers and sales agents by launching the country’s first and only seller’s app made for a memorial park service provider. The app now helps sellers access resources and check their sales commissions at any given time.

Golden Haven recently introduced its latest service offering called Flexihaven, which allows customers to use their purchase in any of more than 30 Golden Haven Memorial Parks all over the country. Flexihaven likewise enables customers to take advantage of the excellent investments on offer at Golden Haven. Prospective property seekers can come in at a low cost but with a proven high return on their investments.

Despite the hurdles spawned by a global health crisis, Golden Haven has stayed ahead of the curve, making it entirely deserving of its reputation as the most prominent institution in the deathcare field.

Golden Haven Memorial Park is a subsidiary company of publicly listed Villar-owned Golden MV Holdings Inc., one of the largest real estate companies in the country.