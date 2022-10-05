^

Business

Government urged to protect the Sierra Madre

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
October 5, 2022 | 12:00am
Government urged to protect the Sierra Madre
The Sierra Madre was photographed from Ortigas business district two days after typhoon #KardingPH battered many parts of the country and submerged areas in Central Luzon.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Agriculture and environment stakeholders are urging the government to enact laws that will protect Sierra Madre and other mountain ranges given its massive contribution to food security especially during typhoons.

Food security, advocacy group Tugon Kabuhayan said the government should also institutionalize support for the protection of the environment to ensure the country’s food security.

“While we are grateful that the government has allotted P709 million worth of assistance to Karding-affected fishers and farmers, the same level of support should also be given to our environment, from ridge to reef.

This is not just to ensure protection and conservation, but food security as well for the generations to come. As the first law of ecology states, everything is connected to everything else,” it said.

Nagsama-Lamon Bay (Nagkakaisang Samahan ng mga Mangingisda sa Lamon Bay) convenor Jhun Pascua is pushing for the passage of proposed legislative measures such as the Watershed Protection Bill.

“It’s vital that Congress process the Watershed (Protection) Bill again to continue protecting Sierra Madre,” he said.

Save Sierra Madre Network Alliance Inc. executive director Conrad Vargas also called for the legislation of measures that willprotect watershed areas including in the mountain ranges, and the halting of the construction of the Kaliwa Dam.

He also supports the creation of a Sierra Madre Council, like the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development, which was created under Republic Act 7611 or the Strategic Environmental Plan (SEP) for Palawan Act to ensure that the province’s fragile environment is protected, conserved, utilized, and managed effectively.

“This has long been pushed through a series of consultation and dialog with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Regions 1, 2, 3 and 4-A,” he said.

Federation of Central Luzon Farmers’ Cooperative (FCLFC) chairman Simeon Sioson said the Sierra Madre range has served as a wind and rain breaker for farmers during typhoons.

Sierra Madre is the longest mountain range in the Philippines. Spanning over 540 kilometers and runs from the province of Cagayan down to the province of Quezon, forming a north-south direction on the eastern portion of Luzon.

The Sierra Madre Mountain Range has minimized the damage due to Super Typhoon Karding not only to crops and livestock, but also brood stock in Central Luzon, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) Region 3 director Wilfredo Cruz said.

Brood stock are mature fish used in aquaculture for breeding purposes.

“About 17 million brood stock would’ve been lost if not for Sierra Madre. Luzon is number one in aquaculture production, and Central Luzon or Region 3 produces 16 percent by value,” Cruz said.

Tugon Kabuhayan convenor Norberto Chingcuanco said Sierra Madre’s impact on Karding shows that nature is vital to ensuring a sustainable livelihood.

“We need nature for our livelihood. Aquaculture depends on clean water to survive and thrive. It is in our best interest to preserve the environment so we can keep on producing fish,” he said.

Former BFAR national director and Tugon Kabuhayan convenor Asis Perez said the six regions affected by Karding—Cordillera Autonomous Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Bicol Region—are connected through the three mountain ranges.

“The impact of Karding to everyone in the agricultural community might have been worse had it not been for Sierra Madre. The mountains both protect us from danger and ensure that we are able to produce food,” he said.

Latest data from the Department of Agriculture showed losses in the sector reached P3.12 billion, devastating 170,762 hectares of farmlands, affecting 108,594 farmers and fisherfolk, and destroying 158,117 metric tons in volume of production.

SIERRA MADRE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BSP seeks to stave off speculative attacks on peso

BSP seeks to stave off speculative attacks on peso

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
In a statement on Tuesday, the central bank is looking to address disruptions to financial markets in the country, noting...
Business
fbtw
DMCI, Japanese partner bag subway station project

DMCI, Japanese partner bag subway station project

By Ramon Royandoyan | 11 hours ago
In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange Index on Tuesday, DMCI said this was the company's first subway project....
Business
fbtw
Factory output soars in September as demand improves, but inflation still a problem

Factory output soars in September as demand improves, but inflation still a problem

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
A survey of around 400 manufacturers in the country found that the Philippines’ Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI),...
Business
fbtw
Gokongweis get P25.8 billion shares in BPI, one board seat

Gokongweis get P25.8 billion shares in BPI, one board seat

By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
The Gokongwei Group will receive about P25.8 billion worth of Bank of the Philippine Islands shares after the merger of its...
Business
fbtw

Passport power

By Tony F. Katigbak | 1 day ago
Japan became the latest country to open its doors after roughly two and half years of closed borders.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Firms urged to buy $ from legit sources

Firms urged to buy $ from legit sources

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 39 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is urging companies to source their dollar requirements from legitimate sources, in a move...
Business
fbtw
Meralco vows to save PSAs with SMC power units

Meralco vows to save PSAs with SMC power units

By Richmond Mercurio | 39 minutes ago
The Manila Electric Co. is trying to prevent the termination of its power supply agreements with San Miguel Corp. power units...
Business
fbtw
Philippine vehicle production slightly up in 8 months

Philippine vehicle production slightly up in 8 months

By Catherine Talavera | 39 minutes ago
While the Philippines posted a minimal increase in motor vehicle production in the eight months of the year, its growth continues...
Business
fbtw
Markets rally as weak US factory growth tempers rate fears

Markets rally as weak US factory growth tempers rate fears

By Iris Gonzales | 39 minutes ago
Asian markets rallied yesterday and the dollar eased after weak US factory data sparked optimism that a series of big interest...
Business
fbtw
Inflation likely rise to 7 % in September

Inflation likely rise to 7 % in September

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 39 minutes ago
Inflation likely accelerated to seven percent in September after slightly easing to 6.3 percent in August from 6.4 percent...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with