^

Business

Philippines now open for business — Marcos

Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
September 28, 2022 | 5:31pm
Philippines now open for business â€” Marcos
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. accommodates the Philippine press during his last day of working visit in New York.
Facebook / Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is now open for business, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Wednesday, as he vowed to attend to the needs of investors to encourage them to come to the country.  

Speaking during the opening of the new terminal building of the Clark International Airport, Marcos said it is time to talk about partnerships between the government and the private sector that were sidelined during the height of the pandemic.

"We have not been able to do it in the previous years for the simple reason that there was a pandemic. We did not do anything but help our countrymen, take care of the sick, that's what we did then," the president said in Filipino.

"Now that the problem caused by the pandemic seems to have eased, perhaps it's time to go back to our plans about these kinds of PPP (public-private partnership) projects," he added.  

Marcos said he relayed the same message during his recent working visit to New York, where he met with several business groups and corporate executives to provide them updates about the situation in the Philippines.

"The idea was to tell them...we are willing to change in terms of documentation, procedure, even structure, even legislation, to encourage you to come into the Philippines. Again, the simple message that underlay all that we did was that the Philippines is here, we are a good place to invest, we are probably the most vibrant economy — that is in Southeast Asia," Marcos said.

"We understand the requirements and the needs of our potential investors and we will attend to do. We will do everything so that that partnership becomes to the advantage of both the private sector, the public sector, to the people," he added.

Marcos said the new terminal of the Clark International Airport, whose operation and management project was the first PPP awarded under the previous administration, is a huge help to efforts to achieve economic recovery.

"And this facility is essentially a very strong signal that yes, indeed, we are open for business," he said.  

According to Marcos, the opening of the facility would be another building block in the country's goal to become a logistics center of Asia. The Philippines needs more airports to enhance tourism and boost economic activity, he added.

"We just opened a new terminal. It is state-of-the-art and this is one of the things that we will continue to do in the future to bring you all to come and be partners with the Philippines to help the lives of our people, to help the Philippine economy, and improve the lives of Filipinos," he said.

Marcos cited the need to open regional airports while construction works in the airports in Manila, Bulacan, and Cavite are ongoing.

"Let us not force everyone to pass through Manila....This kind of project is exactly on point when it comes to the plans that we have,” the chief executive said.

The inauguration of the 110,000 square-meter terminal building of the Clark International Airport is part of the efforts to decongest the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Metro Manila and promote economic activity in Central Luzon. The building can accommodate around eight million passengers every year, an improvement from the previous 4.2 million passengers annually.

Also present during the event were Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, Tourism Secretary Maria Esperanza Christina Garcia-Frasco, Bases Conversion and Development Authority Chairman Delfin Lorenzana, and officials from the Luzon International Premier Airport Development. 

BONGBONG MARCOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Challenging times

By Boo Chanco | 18 hours ago
To be fair, even if Leni Robredo was president today, the peso to dollar exchange rate would still show historic weakness.
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;POGO ban to trigger real estate crisis&rsquo;

‘POGO ban to trigger real estate crisis’

By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
A total ban on Philippine offshore gaming operations may trigger another crisis in the real estate industry and spill over...
Business
fbtw

The President as investment promoter

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 18 hours ago
President Marcos has made his third major visit to a foreign capital within four months of his new presidency.
Business
fbtw
'Karding' to push inflation and rice prices up, crimp economy's growth

'Karding' to push inflation and rice prices up, crimp economy's growth

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 days ago
The prices of consumer goods and services are now widely expected to accelerate after typhoon ‘Karding’ flattened...
Business
fbtw
Marcos closely monitoring peso as it nears 60:$1

Marcos closely monitoring peso as it nears 60:$1

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Marcos is closely monitoring the continued weakening of the peso against the dollar, which slumped to a new all-time...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

9 hours ago
Quick takes!
Business
fbtw
Stocks mostly fall on European gas woes, inflation worries

Stocks mostly fall on European gas woes, inflation worries

9 hours ago
Recession prospects have risen in recent weeks as central banks keep hiking interest rates to try and cool decades-high inflation,...
Business
fbtw
World Bank hikes Philippines 2022 GDP forecast to 6.5%

World Bank hikes Philippines 2022 GDP forecast to 6.5%

By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
The World Bank has raised its growth forecast for the Philippines this year, citing strong recovery in consumption.
Business
fbtw
T-bill rates continue to soar

T-bill rates continue to soar

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 18 hours ago
Borrowing from the domestic debt market remains challenging for the government as investors continue to insist on higher yields...
Business
fbtw
Shares dive as peso weakens further

Shares dive as peso weakens further

By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
A weakening peso dragged local stocks in a sea of red yesterday as investors took profit.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with