Q1 2023 launch for NEDA innovation plan

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
September 28, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) targets the launch of the country’s long term innovation plan in the first quarter next year as the agency aims to complete the new Philippine Development Plan (PDP) first.

NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon said the agency expects to have the National Innovation Agenda and Strategy Document (NIASD), which will set the country’s 10-year vision, as well as long-term goals and strategies related to innovation, by next year.

“Probably first quarter, we will be done,” she said.

Last February, the NEDA said the National Innovation Council (NIC) is developing the NIASD to be launched within this year.

“After the formulation of the PDP then, we will get on the NIASD,” Edillon said.

Republic Act 11293 or the Philippine Innovation Act, signed under the previous administration, created the NIC to set the country’s innovation goals, priorities and long-term national strategy by crafting the NIASD.

The NIC is composed of the President as chairperson; NEDA Secretary as vice-chairperson; heads of government agencies such as the departments of Science and Technology, Trade and Industry, Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources, Health, Transportation, Energy, National Defense, Information and Communications Technology, Budget and Management, Education, Interior and Local Government, Foreign Affairs, and Labor and Employment, Commission on Higher Education, and Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines, as well as seven executive members from the private sector.

All government agencies are mandated by the Philippine Innovation Act to comply with the NIASD.

The Philippine Innovation Act was enacted to promote innovation as a vital component in achieving national development and sustainable economic growth.

Part of the implementation of the law is to provide innovation grants.

Edillon said the P200-million innovation grant fund for programs and activities promoting innovation in national government agencies, local government units, state universities and colleges, and government owned and controlled corporations was recently released to the NEDA.

“We will still proceed and, of course, prioritize those who can move the fund because they need to be able to disburse it before the end of the year,” she said.

She said the NEDA is hoping to also set up an innovation fund for the private sector.

“There are certain issues. As you know, the law says subject to availability of funds. We still have a very tight fiscal space,” she said.

As part of the preparations for the formulation of the PDP, which will serve as the government’s development blueprint for 2023 until 2028, the NEDA recently conducted a fora with the youth, private sector, and government planning officers to solicit views and insights for the plan.

The upcoming PDP will follow the current administration’s eight-point socioeconomic agenda, which outlines priorities to address short-term and medium-term constraints to the country’s economic growth.

The NEDA has been directed by the President to complete the PDP before the end of the year.

