^

Business

Telcos, ISPs join forces vs network infrastructure theft

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
September 1, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s leading telcos and internet service providers (ISPs) have banded together to form an industry-wide group that seeks to protect network infrastructure from criminal activities, especially theft.

PLDT yesterday said it has organized the National Telecommunications Security Council (NTSC) composed of corporate security professionals from the telco industry.

The NTSC is made up of experts from telcos and ISPs including Globe Telecom Inc., Dito Telecommunity Corp., Converge ICT Solutions Inc. and Sky Cable Corp.

PLDT head of asset protection and security risk governance (APSRG) Oliver Carlos Odulio said the NTSC would serve as an avenue for intelligence sharing among telco players.

Using data from APSRG, Odulio said incidents involving theft of network equipment jumped by more than half from January to July against a year ago. During the period, efforts by APSRG led to a five-fold spike in apprehensions.

“(We) established the NTSC for the purpose of sharing intelligence information and coordination of activities against the common threat posed by thieves and other perpetrators,” Odulio said.

“This has also allowed us to share best practices on how to keep our fiber, cell sites and other network infrastructure physically safe, and is part of our long-standing commitment to ensure continued connectivity and unhampered delivery of our fiber-to-the-home, LTE and 5G services to our customers.”

With PLDT at the helm, NTSC will work with national agencies and local governments in securing telco infrastructure and going after illegal activities.

Odulio said telco providers should protect their respective facilities to spare customers from any interruption in their internet connection. The NTSC, for its part, will prioritize measures to address the loss of network equipment that leads to connectivity disruption.

SkyCable earlier joined forces with telco giants and tower operators to unify their programs against cable cutting and theft. In a joint manifesto, they committed to work together against the act of slashing cable lines, especially as it gains notoriety in Metro Manila.

They also told authorities to enforce Republic Act (RA) 10515 or the Anti-Cable Television and Cable Internet Tapping Act of 2013, particularly its provisions against cable cutting.

Under RA 10515, individuals proven guilty of the crime face a jail term of up to five years or fined by as much as P100,000, or both, at the discretion of the court.

ISP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dennis Uy plans to sell stake in Dito Telecommunity

Dennis Uy plans to sell stake in Dito Telecommunity

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Dennis Uy’s Dito CME Holdings Corp. will explore every possible options, including reducing its stake in Dito Telecommunity...
Business
fbtw
Privacy body completes initial probe into text scams

Privacy body completes initial probe into text scams

By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
The NPC disclosed in a statement on Wednesday that they will rope in the National Telecommunications Commission and telecommunications...
Business
fbtw
BSP forecasts 5.9-6.7% inflation in August

BSP forecasts 5.9-6.7% inflation in August

By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
There’s a chance that inflation further quickened in August on the back of increasing prices of key food items, the...
Business
fbtw
'Importing 150,000 metric tons of sugar not enough to bring down prices'

'Importing 150,000 metric tons of sugar not enough to bring down prices'

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
A sugar milling owner said the proposed 150,000 metric tons of imported sugar won't be enough to cut prices of the sweet...
Business
fbtw

Invest in UP, PGH

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The best use of taxpayers’ money, the best investment that delivers the best outcomes has to be the University of the Philippines and the Philippine General Hospital. Yet, the budgets of these institutions...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Credit growth steadies at 12% amid rate hikes

Credit growth steadies at 12% amid rate hikes

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Big banks sustained a double-digit credit growth amid the aggressive rate hikes by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to anchor...
Business
fbtw
BSP: Inflation in August likely at 5.9 to 6.7%

BSP: Inflation in August likely at 5.9 to 6.7%

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Inflation for August likely settled within the range of 5.9 to 6.7 percent after accelerating to 6.4 percent in July from...
Business
fbtw
Stocks fall anew, tracking decline on Wall Street

Stocks fall anew, tracking decline on Wall Street

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The stock market plunged for a second straight session, with the benchmark index falling below the 6,600 level, as it continued...
Business
fbtw
PHRI&rsquo;s solar project gets P2.65 billion loan from RCBC

PHRI’s solar project gets P2.65 billion loan from RCBC

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
A subsidiary of Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen)’s wholly owned renewable energy unit has secured a P2.65-billion loan...
Business
fbtw
Factory prices sustain upward trend in July

Factory prices sustain upward trend in July

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Factory gate prices sustained their upward trend in July, with almost all industry groups registering annual increases, the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with