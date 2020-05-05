MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
In this photo taken Feb. 14, 2020, ABS-CBN employees, supporters and various rights group gather in front of the ABS-CBN main office in Quezon City to join in the Black Friday protest calling for the renewal of the network’s franchise.
The STAR/Miguel De Guzman
ABS-CBN ordered to go off-air as franchise lapses
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - May 5, 2020 - 4:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Regulators ordered ABS-CBN Corp. to stop airing on Tuesday, a day after its legislative franchise expired, putting at risk over 11,000 jobs in the country's biggest network as millions of Filipinos get displaced by the coronavirus outbreak. 

In a statement, the National Telecommunications Commission ordered the broadcast giant to “cease and desist” operations after Republic Act No. 7966, which granted the network a 25-year license to operate, expired last May 4, 2020.

NTC also gave ABS-CBN 10 days to "respond as to why the frequencies assigned to it should not be recalled."

The suprise order from regulators capped the Duterte government's efforts to shut down the Lopez-led firm, efforts that transcended the branches of government— from President Duterte's attacks to the network, lawmakers' refusal to hear bills renewing its franchise, and a pleading from the government's lawyer before the Supreme Court to invalidate its existing license. 

Last Sunday, World Press Freedom Day, Solicitor General Jose Calida made a last-ditch effort to put ABS-CBN off air. He asked NTC not to issue a provisional permit to operate without a new franchise from the legislature.

But a day after, legislators in both houses of Congress, as well as Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, expressed disagreement with Calida's opinion saying there should be no roadblock for NTC to grant ABS-CBN a permit. This is especially true, they said, since Congress, which has the sole power to grant franchises, had already written NTC to clear the way for ABS-CBN's continued airing.

"The NTC requested our opinion and the DOJ (Department of Justice) gave them an advice in accordance with law and equity. The Congress expressed essentially the same view as that of the DOJ and further enjoined the NTC to issue provisional authority...," Guevarra told reporters in a text message Tuesday.

Appeals from the DOJ and Congress appear to have not succeeded with NTC's latest order for the network to stop airing. "The NTC regional offices shall implement the closure order in their respective areas of jurisidiction," regulators said in a statement.

The order is likewise curious since NTC last March allowed ABS-CBN Convergence Inc. to operate beyond the lapsing of its franchise last March 16 during the Luzon lockdown. ABS-CBN Convergence is the network's telecom arm in charge of Bayan Communications and ABS-CBN Mobile.

President Duterte has repeatedly threatened to block the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN, which he accused of failing to return his money for campaign propaganda not aired during the 2016 presidential elections. Since gettting elected, Duterte has also alleged that ABS-CBN's reporting has been bias against his government. The network has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The closure order against ABS-CBN threatens the jobs of more than 11,000 workers employed by the network and its subsidiaries, regulatory filings showed.

The NTC order was issued hours after the shortened trading at the local bourse ended. On Tuesday, ABS-CBN shares closed at P17.50 apiece, up from P17 in the prior day.

ABS-CBN CORPORATION ABS-CBN FRANCHISE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coronavirus wipes out some wealth from 12 Filipino billionaires
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 27 days ago
Even the Philippines’ wealthiest were not spared from the brunt of the global coronavirus pandemic.
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
Can the Philippines avoid a coronavirus-induced recession? It’s possible
5 days ago
As the global number of coronavirus cases surpassed the 2 million mark, talks of recessions have started to rumble. Although...
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
Meralco provides shelter for The Medical City frontliners
8 hours ago
Meralco continues to fulfill civic duties, this time offering conducive living quarters for frontliners of The Medical C...
Business
fbfb
The price of being nice
By Lance Joshua G. Cangas | May 5, 2020 - 12:00am
We Filipinos are raised by our parents to be polite and to use words of power, commonly known as “magic words,” in our daily life.
Business
fbfb
‘Takusa’
By Rey Gamboa | May 5, 2020 - 12:00am
While working as an oil man for a good number of decades, one of the more sensitive issues the industry devoted extra attention to was the opinion of housewives when raising prices of liquefied petroleum gas, a petroleum...
Business
fbfb
Latest
8 hours ago
Amway Philippines donates over P3 million to efforts against COVID-19
8 hours ago
Amway Philippines pledges over P3 million in cash, products, and personal protective equipment (PPEs), as well as its marketing...
Business
fbfb
17 hours ago
T-bill rates down across the board
By Mary Grace Padin | 17 hours ago
Short-term government securities yesterday fetched lower rates across-the-board, prompting the Bureau of the Treasury to upsize...
Business
fbfb
17 hours ago
RCBC profit up 77% in Q1
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
Earnings of Yuchengco-led Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. surged 77 percent to P2.3 billion in the first quarter of the year...
Business
fbfb
17 hours ago
Toyota offers digital tool to book service appointments
By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
The country’s leading automotive firm Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. is rolling out a new digital tool today to make...
Business
fbfb
Factory activity slows further in April
By Czeriza Valencia | May 5, 2020 - 12:00am
Philippine manufacturing activity recorded a sharp downturn in April following the severe Luzon-wide quarantine that locked down a large section of the economy, according to the latest survey of IHS Markit Philippines....
17 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with