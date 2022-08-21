Empresa Homes opens doors to Bataan homebuyers, investors

MANILA, Philippines — Residential property developer Empresa Homes, known for projects in progressive towns and cities in the Philippines, has dwelled into the industrial heartland of Central Luzon with its newest housing development.

Its latest project, located at Barangay Lucanin in Mariveles, Bataan, lies within a bustling industry and investment hub where a slew of industrial estates and multinational companies thrive.

“Empresa Homes remains committed to building safe and secure modern communities in towns and cities where we see great potential for our future residents,” said Neil Almonte, Empresa Homes North/Central Luzon and Rizal Division head.

With several engines of growth across the Bataan Peninsula – the Hermosa Ecozone Industrial Park; the Bataan Technology Park and Subic Bay Freeport Zone; the Mt. Samat Flagship Tourism Enterprise Zone; the Limay Industrial Estate and Government Arsenal; and the Freeport Area of Bataan – it is only logical that homebuyers and property investors are earnestly eyeing Bataan as an ideal place to settle down.

Homeowners are likewise perfectly positioned to benefit from infrastructure projects that are underway, including the longest and largest span in the region – the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge, a 15-minute drive from Empresa Mariveles.

Commuters and motorists will likewise appreciate Empresa Mariveles’ proximity to major roads and highways like the Roman Superhighway and the Dinalupihan Exit of SCTEX (Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway).

As in the developer’s other residential projects in the country, Empresa Mariveles features leisure and security amenities, like a basketball court, a park, and a kiddie playground – plus guarded entrances and exits and a perimeter fence.

The Mariveles development offers the contemporary Elena unit, a rowhouse with 22 sqm. floor area and 36 sqm. lot area, which has living and dining areas, a toilet and bath, and provisions for bedroom and service area. It will also soon offer Elena xE, an enhanced version with painted fence and gate, complete toilet and bath fixtures, common area floor tiles and bathroom floor and wall tiles.