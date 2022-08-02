^

Business

Puregold sales improve amid economy's reopening

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
August 2, 2022 | 2:16pm
Puregold sales improve amid economy's reopening
In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Puregold reported its consolidated net income inched up 5.4% year-on-year to P4.2 billion in the first half of 2022.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Supermarket giant Puregold Price Club Inc.’s bottomline reaped benefits of the domestic economy’s reopening in the second quarter as sales and store traffic improve.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Puregold reported its consolidated net income inched up 5.4% year-on-year to P4.2 billion in the first half of 2022.

“This was principally driven by the continuous organic expansion of the Group’s grocery retail outlets, strategic cost management and sustained strong consumer demand,” it said in its disclosure.

Gross profits rose 9.8% year-on-year to P15.7 billion in the same period. 

The supermarket giant raked in P82.2 billion in sales in the first six months of the year, improving 7.9% on a yearly basis following looser restrictions in the second quarter. This led to foot traffic to bounce back 10% year-on-year within its various stores nationwide. 

As a result of improving operations, the company’s operating expenses expanded 6.9% year-on-year to P10.4 billion in the first half of 2022.

Likewise, Puregold said this led to same store sales growth to fare better within its namesake grocery chain and S&R Warehouse Clubs, its chain of membership-only retail warehouses.

Puregold operates 507 stores of various iterations nationwide, which include 438 stores and 22 S&R stores, among others as of June.

Shares at Puregold currently trade up 0.67% at P30.2 apiece on trading on Tuesday.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE

PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Biz group: We bought tickets to Marcos movie to support Nutribun program

Biz group: We bought tickets to Marcos movie to support Nutribun program

1 day ago
Nutribun is a type of bread given away at government feeding programs from the 1970s as part of a USAID campaign against...
Business
fbtw

All in the same boat

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
One of the first things President Junior should have done as he assumed office was to call the biggest taipans to a meeting at the Palace. There are not more than a hundred of them that really matter.
Business
fbtw

Suspension of tax audit: The pros and cons

By Shirley Cada | 15 hours ago
A tax audit is an examination of the taxpayer’s compliance with the tax system. It is defined as the verification and accuracy of income and deductions declared by the taxpayer.
Business
fbtw
BDO earnings up 12% to P23.9 billion in H1

BDO earnings up 12% to P23.9 billion in H1

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
The net income of Sy-led BDO Unibank Inc. went up by 12 percent to P23.9 billion in the first half from P21.4 billion in the...
Business
fbtw
DBM releases P8 billion for farmers&rsquo; subsidy

DBM releases P8 billion for farmers’ subsidy

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 15 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management has released P8.05 billion in excess tariff revenues from the Rice Tariffication Law...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Metrobank's income haul improves in H1

Metrobank's income haul improves in H1

By Ramon Royandoyan | 3 hours ago
The bank attributed its rosy performance to several factors, including quicker loan expansion, steady fee income hauls and...
Business
fbtw
Sanctions have huge toll on Russian economy: report

Sanctions have huge toll on Russian economy: report

6 hours ago
Even if Russia is able to earn more foreign exchange on gas and oil exports, that has not offset the impact of Western s...
Business
fbtw
SM Prime H1 net income up 21% y/y on retail "recovery"

SM Prime H1 net income up 21% y/y on retail "recovery"

6 hours ago
Was SMPH sulit relative to today’s price, or is it expensive today relative to previous valuations?
Business
fbtw
Philex Mining shares to list after underwhelming SRO

Philex Mining shares to list after underwhelming SRO

6 hours ago
It’s not like this was a massive SRO either, as the number of shares for sale represents just 12% of PX’s post-SRO...
Business
fbtw
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

6 hours ago
Quick takes!
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with