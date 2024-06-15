^

Business

1st Philippine Tourism and Hotel Investment Summit set on June 21

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
June 15, 2024 | 5:58pm
1st Philippine Tourism and Hotel Investment Summit set on June 21
Philippine Hotel Owners Association Executive Director Benito Bengzon Jr and President Arthur Lopez during the launch of the Philippine Tourism and Hotel Investment 2024 on June 11, 2024.
Philstar.com / Rosette Adel

MANILA, Philippines — A hotel owners group is set to hold the first-ever Philippine Tourism and Hotel Investment that aims to provide hotel owners, investors and developers a platform to explore the investment opportunities in the country’s tourism and hospitality industry.

The Philippine Tourism and Hotel Investment Summit 2024 was launched by its organizer, the Philippine Hotel Owners Association, last June 11.

It will be co-presented by the Department of Tourism’s attached agency, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) with government agency sponsors Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) and Tourism Promotions Board.

The first of its kind, the event is seen to gather some 250 delegates composed of decision-makers and top-level executives in the industry, who will participate in discussions about emerging trends, tourism and hotel investments.

PHOA said it has extended its invite to its more than 200 hotel members, as well as government officials, business groups, tourism associations and industry stakeholders and partners.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco will grace the summit as the keynote speaker while TIEZA Chief Operating Officer Mark Lapid will deliver the opening message during the conference.

The summit is in line with the current administration’s vision to make the Philippines a tourism powerhouse in the ASEAN region as it also aims to support the government in attracting private stakeholders to be partners in tourism development.

PHOA said the summit will cover the following panel discussions with industry experts as moderators and speakers:

  • Insights on global and regional tourism investment
  • Emerging trends and prospects in the Asia-Pacific hotel industry
  • Outlook for hotel investments in the Philippines
  • Rise of independent hotel developers
  • Challenges and opportunities for casino hotels in the Philippines
  • Partnerships between hotel owners and management companies
  • Impact of aviation on the operation of hotels in the Philippines
  • Importance of the innovation and sustainable aviation in the growth of Philippine tourism industry

To complement the conference, Benito Bengzon Jr., PHOA executive director and former Department of Tourism Undersecretary for Tourism Development, said that they also decided to have an exhibition component in the summit. This will be participated by 30 companies composed of tourism, travel and hospitality enterprises, who will showcase variety of products and services including hotel equipment, energy efficiency solutions, spa and wellness offerings and digital technology.

"This summit is a momentous occasion for all of us in the tourism and hotel industry. It provides an excellent opportunity not only to network but to share insights and strategies towards sustainable development and growth,” PHOA president Arthur Lopez said.

TIEZA Assistant COO lawyer Karen Mae Sarinas-Baydo likewise said the tourism infrastructure arm is looking forward to link up with hotel developers attending the summit and present their flagship projects to potentially collaborate for future investment projects.

TIEZA is also set to host a networking lunch for the attendees of the summit.

"We are excited to see the industry come together and explore the future of tourism and hospitality. The Exhibition will not only offer a glimpse into the latest trends and innovations but also foster partnerships essential for the sector's evolution," TIEZA’s Lapid said.

 “We hope that this event will help us promote tourism investments and increase our capacity to accommodate inbound tourists,” he added.

The Philippine Tourism and Hotel Investment Summit 2024 will be held on June 21 at The Ballroom, New World Makati Hotel, Makati City.

It will be held a week before the Hotel Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA), the premier organization of hotel sales and marketing leaders in the Philippines, is set to stage its second Sales & Marketing Summit. This summit will delve into latest marketing trends and industry best practices.

