^

Business

ERC allows staggered payments for power spot market purchases

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
June 16, 2024 | 12:00am
ERC allows staggered payments for power spot market purchases
The sun bid goodbye for the day as viewed from Tagaytay City on January 7, 2024.
STAR / Anthony Abad

MANILA, Philippines — To ease the impact of high generation costs, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has allowed distribution utilities (DUs) to pay their spot market purchases on an installment basis.

The ERC said purchases from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) may now be settled via a four-month staggered payment, starting with bills payable this month.

Through the measure, the commission hopes to lessen the effect of high generation rates for consumers of DUs with high WESM exposure amid the recent heat waves and alert notices on the power grids.

The ERC said it will issue an order directing the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP) and the DUs to “immediately implement the payment scheme.”

“The commission will also direct the IEMOP not to impose penalties on DUs as a result of the said arrangement,” the regulator said.

Pursuant to Article 32 of the Magna Carta for Residential Electricity Consumers, power distributors may offer alternative payment options to consumers under terms mutually accepted by both parties.

Meanwhile, it is still uncertain if there will be changes in the consumer bills of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), which earlier announced an increase of P0.6436 per kilowatt-hour in electricity rates this month.

vuukle comment

ENERGY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pagcor warns of P20 billion revenue loss from POGO ban

Pagcor warns of P20 billion revenue loss from POGO ban

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Philippines is expected to lose at least P20 billion annually if the government will heed the call to ban Philippine offshore...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;DA recommends raising rice tariffs to 50 percent

‘DA recommends raising rice tariffs to 50 percent

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
The Department of Agriculture (DA) earlier recommended raising the tariff on rice to 50 percent, in stark contrast to the...
Business
fbtw
Yields for Maynilad&rsquo;s blue bonds may hit 7.5 Percent

Yields for Maynilad’s blue bonds may hit 7.5 Percent

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
Maynilad Water Services Inc. (Maynilad)’s P15 billion maiden issuance of blue bonds could yield as much as 7.5 percent...
Business
fbtw
SEC files criminal complaint vs casino junket operator

SEC files criminal complaint vs casino junket operator

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
A criminal complaint has been filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against the group of casino junket operator...
Business
fbtw
BSP sees better external sector prospects

BSP sees better external sector prospects

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) sees better external sector prospects for the next two years as it projects a higher...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Singapore taps Cebu Pacific for travel promo

Singapore taps Cebu Pacific for travel promo

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific has signed a fresh partnership with the Singapore government to promote the city state’s...
Business
fbtw

No time to waste

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center has just endorsed to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) a proposal from the consortium of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) and Japan’s Sumitomo Corp. for...
Business
fbtw

My father’s arms

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
Barbara Johnson tells a very inspiring story in an old book “Chicken Soup for the Sports Fan’s Soul.”
Business
fbtw
1st Philippine Tourism and Hotel Investment Summit set on June 21

1st Philippine Tourism and Hotel Investment Summit set on June 21

By Rosette Adel | 7 hours ago
A hotel owners group is set to hold the first-ever Philippine Tourism and Hotel Investment that aims to provide hotel owners,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with