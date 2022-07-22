MVP, Kevin Tan topbill icons at 2022

MANILA, Philippines — National PR Congress Underscoring the important role of communications in shaping the Philippines in the next normal, MVP Group of Companies chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan and Alliance Global Group CEO Kevin Tan headline the list of business icons who will be leading thought-leadership conversations during the National Public Relations Congress hosted by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP) to be held on Sept. 1 and 2 at The Peninsula Manila in Makati City.

“We are very excited to present a roster of speakers and panelists, not just from the communications industry but also from the business community, who believe that the public relations profession is integral to their organizations’ growth and success,” said PRSP president Harold Geronimo.

Other business icons joining the high-level discussions include Bernie Liu, founder and CEO, The Penshoppe Group; June Chaye Cabal-Revilla, CFO and chief sustainability officer, Metro Pacific Investments Corp.; and Christian Gonzalez, EVP and chief risk officer, ICTSI.

Also flying in from overseas to join the much-anticipated event are Prita Kamal Gani, president, ASEAN Public Relations Network; Jaffri Amin Osman, executive member of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management; Fiona Cassidy, president, PR Institute of New Zealand; and Boy Kelana Soebroto, general chair, PERHUMAS.

“This year’s Congress aims to inspire through thought-leadership from those who thrived throughout the pandemic and served others through effective and empathic communications during the most challenging two years globally. The first-ever joint Congress aims to propagate truth, innovation, and progress as key anchors for communicators. Through this convergence, we hope to continue responsibly and sustainably help rebuild and reopen our economy,” said Cathy Yang, chairperson of the National PR Congress.

This year will be a milestone year for the PRSP as it marks a variety of firsts for the country’s premier organization for public relations professionals. This will be the first time as a joint hybrid event with the 29th National PR Congress and the 28th Students’ PR Congress.

“The 28th Students’ PR Congress aims to offer a fresh and clear perspective for tomorrow’s communicators. To effectively communicate under a better normal, we need to equip our young communicators with a refreshed mindset, engage them through thought-provoking discourse, and empower them to make the right decisions to help build a better nation,” said Franz dela Fuente, PRSP treasurer and chairperson of the 28th Students’ PR Congress.

Organized by the PRSP, the PR Congress is the largest congregation of public relations practitioners across industries in the public sector, civil society and students in the Philippines.