Golden Haven marks 6th listing anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — Golden Haven Memorial Parks will celebrate another banner year on June 29 as it marks its sixth anniversary as a publicly listed company on the Philippine Stock Exchange.

The company is a subsidiary of publicly listed, Villar-owned Golden MV Holdings Inc., one of the largest real estate companies in the country.

Golden Haven set its initial public offering (IPO) in 2016 at P10.50 per share but its stock value has since risen to P675 as of June 17, an astonishing increase of 6,000 percent.

The company’s remarkable growth affirms its continued upward trajectory, the result of its persistent focus on building plush memorial parks in the Philippines. Now with over 30 projects across the country and more in the pipeline, Golden Haven is a sought-after name in the deathcare industry. Each impeccably designed park combines elegant architecture with verdant greenery, creating tranquil resting places for Filipino families’ dearly departed.

Along with Golden Haven’s continuous development and expansion, its care and attention to detail extends to customer service as well. Now offering online services through its website, Golden Haven has made transactions smooth and convenient for potential buyers and investors. For one, reservations may be done with just a click from their computer or mobile device.

Customers can also choose from a variety of payment options and plans that include long-lasting maintenance, wherein funds are used for the property and the overall maintenance of the park. Once a buyer has fully paid for their plan, they’re guaranteed ownership in perpetuity.

Sellers also benefit from Golden Haven’s push toward new digital platforms. The continuous training they undergo help increase their reach and expand their territories, which in turn grow the company’s business.

Indeed, Golden Haven Memorial Parks is giving back to the investors that placed their trust in the company six years ago. By providing robust value appreciation, Golden Haven memorial lots assure them of secure, lucrative, and no-fuss assets – growth that can only be offered by Golden Haven, a well-established name in the deathcare industry.