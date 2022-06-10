^

Business

Meralco power rates up in June

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
June 10, 2022 | 5:12pm
Meralco power rates up in June
This file photo shows Meralco workers.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Households and businesses in areas served by Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) can expect to see higher power bills in June after the power distributor paid more for electricity it sold to consumers. 

In a statement on Friday, Meralco said that its overall rate for a typical household rose by P0.3982 per kWh to P10.4612 per kWh after paying a higher generation charge mainly caused by increased fuel costs. 

This means those that consume 200 kWh will pay around P80 in their power bills this month. Meanwhile, those consuming 300 kWh, 400 kWh and 500 kWh will have to pay P119, P159 and P199 more, respectively.

Generation charge

Meralco's generation charge— which the company collects from customers to cover the costs of sourcing power from energy producers— hit P6.5590 per kWh, up by P0.3313 compared to the previous month after the firm noted higher fuel charges from gas plants supplying power to it, as well as increased prices of coal. 

Fuel charges from First Gas power plants went up by 8% as they ramped up the use of the more expensive liquid fuel, as the Malampaya field is still unable to supply power to them due to an ongoing gas supply restriction. 

Coal prices also went up by an average of 23%. 

The surge in fuel costs contributed to higher charges from independent power producers (IPPs) and power supply agreements (PSAs), which increased by P0.6083 per kWh and P0.0859 per kWh, respectively.

Prices in the wholesale electricity spot market (WESM) also remained elevated after the secondary price cap, implemented when there are price spikes, was imposed twice in the supply month of April.

The WESM is a trading venue where companies like Meralco can buy power at higher costs compared to pre-agreed supply deals. 

PSAs make up 48% of Meralco's power requirements, while IPPs and the WESM accounted for 40% and 12% of the company's energy needs, respectively. 

Transmission and other fees

Meralco reported that its transmission charge slightly increased to P0.0083 per kWh, while taxes and other fees registered a net increase of P0.0586 per kWh.

The company said it is continuing the roll-out of distribution-related refunds for its customers, claiming that this has tempered the overall power rate. 

Residential customers can expect a total refund of P0.9353 per kWh this month, it added. 

Meralco is the largest private sector distribution utility in the country, which services 36 cities and 75 municipalities. It is also listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange.

KURYENTE

MANILA ELECTRIC CO

MERALCO

POWER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ADB approves $4.3-B financing for South Commuter Railway Project

ADB approves $4.3-B financing for South Commuter Railway Project

1 day ago
It is ADB's largest infrastructure financing in the Asia and Pacific region to date.
Business
fbtw

Energy

By Boo Chanco | 17 hours ago
Last Tuesday, an energy undersecretary said he does not see gas and diesel prices hitting P100/liter this year.
Business
fbtw

Who are the tycoons inside Marcos Jr.’s circle?

By Iris Gonzales | May 25, 2022 - 12:00am
One can almost hear the merry banter of some of the country’s businessmen – mischievous laughs to a stranger, charming even – just looking at those post-election countdown photos with presumptive...
Business
fbtw
Diokno: Philippines on way to full recovery

Diokno: Philippines on way to full recovery

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
The Philippines is on its way to full recovery, as the pace of economic growth is expected to further accelerate in the second...
Business
fbtw
Dengue cases up in 10 regions

Dengue cases up in 10 regions

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday reported an uptick in dengue cases in 10 of the country’s regions.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Markets extend global sell-off on inflation, rate fears

Markets extend global sell-off on inflation, rate fears

57 minutes ago
After a largely positive start to the week, Asian investors tracked their US and European colleagues in selling up as they...
Business
fbtw
'Nothing to suggest' US will have a recession: Yellen

'Nothing to suggest' US will have a recession: Yellen

3 hours ago
The Federal Reserve has begun raising interest rates aggressively, with another big hike expected next week, as policymakers...
Business
fbtw
Jobless rate falls to pandemic-low in April

Jobless rate falls to pandemic-low in April

By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
The proportion of unemployed Filipinos in April eased to its lowest level since the pandemic began.
Business
fbtw
How can the stab fund agent be buying and selling at the same time?

How can the stab fund agent be buying and selling at the same time?

8 hours ago
I think the rush to latch on to stab funds grows out of the PSE’s interest in attracting new investors to the mark...
Business
fbtw
AC Logistics acquired a majority stake in Air21, not AyalaLand Logistics

AC Logistics acquired a majority stake in Air21, not AyalaLand Logistics

8 hours ago
While ALLHC and AC Logistics can be considered “sister” companies, they have different immediate parent companies...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with