AyalaLand Logistics Holdings to build more data centers

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
May 11, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC), a subsidiary of Ayala Land Inc., aims to establish itself as a major provider of data center infrastructure.

In a disclosure yesterday, ALLHC said it signed a framework agreement with FLOW Holdings I Philippines Pte. Ltd. to develop carrier-neutral data centers across the country.

This, as the Philippines is rapidly emerging as one of the preferred locations in the Asia Pacific region to host data centers due to its strategic location as a gateway from the Pacific to Asia, superior connectivity, and rich natural resources for renewable energy.

The Philippines data center market is expected to experience double-digit annual growth, driven by a significant increase in data consumption, digitization, 5G connectivity, and data localization trends.

The initial roll-out will target the delivery of a 4.5 megawatt-capacity facility ready for service by the fourth quarter of 2023.

FLOW was launched last year by PAG, a leading alternative investment firm focused on the Asia Pacific, with $50 billion in assets under management, including $2 billion in data center assets.

The joint venture is pursuant to FLOW’s ongoing Asia-Pacific expansion, leveraging the team’s industry leading design, development, and operation expertise in next-generation data centers.

“We are pleased to partner with ALLHC as they prepare to make this significant contribution to developing digital infrastructure capabilities in the Philippines. The decades of design and operational experience of the FLOW team, combined with ALLHC’s established record in industrial real estate development, makes this an ideal partnership to meet the rising demand for digital infrastructure in the country,” said Amandine Wang, CEO of FLOW Digital Infrastructure.

ALLHC president and CEO and Ayala Land SVP Jose Emmanuel Jalandoni said this investment would contribute to the Philippines’ transition to a digital economy.

“Furthermore, we believe this partnership with FLOW enhances the value of ALLHC’s industrial landbank,” he said.

ALLHC is present in six growth areas nationwide through its industrial parks, warehouses, cold storage facilities, and commercial leasing.

Among its developments are the Laguna Technopark, Pampanga Technopark, Cavite Technopark, Laguindingan Technopark in Misamis Oriental. Its ALogis standard factory buildings are located in Biñan and Calamba, Laguna; Naic in Cavite; Porac, Pampanga; Sto. Tomas, Batangas, and Manila, complemented by the ALogis Artico cold storage facilities in Biñan, Laguna. Its commercial leasing portfolio comprises Tutuban Center in Manila and South Park Center in Muntinlupa City.

