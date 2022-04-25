^

Cebu Pacific to resume flights to Bali, Hanoi, Sydney

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
April 25, 2022 | 7:58pm
This undated photo shows a Cebu Pacific carrier.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines— Budget carrier Cebu Pacific recently announced that it is resuming to key international destinations in a bid to boost its frequencies in overseas routes.

As more countries ease travel restrictions, the airline said it is resuming flights to Bali, Indonesia; Hanoi, Vietnam and Sydney, Australia to bring the number of its international destinations to 16 by the end of June.

The carrier said it plans to operate weekly flights on the Manila-Hanoi-Manila and Manila-Bali-Manila routes next month.

In June, it intends to operate thrice weekly flights to and from Sydney.

From January to April, Cebu Pacific restarted flights to six international routes namely Bangkok, Thailand; Fukuoka, Japan; Jakarta, Indonesia; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Hong Kong and Ho Chi Minh also in Vietnam.

It is also currently operating flights to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Singapore; Seoul (Incheon), Korea; Nagoya and Tokyo (Narita), Osaka, Japan and Guangzhou, China.

Below appears the flight frequencies of the overseas routes:

 

Route  

Frequency 

Manila – Bangkok – Manila 

Every Tue / Thu / Sat 

Manila – Dubai – Manila  

Daily 

Manila – Fukuoka – Manila 

Every Tue  

Manila – Guangzhou – Manila 

Every Tue 

Manila – Ho Chi Minh  

Every Tue  

Ho Chi Minh – Manila 

Every Wed  

Manila – Hong Kong – Manila 

Daily 

Manila – Jakarta 

Every Fri 

Jakarta – Manila  

Every Sat 

Manila – Kuala Lumpur  

Every Mon  

Kuala Lumpur – Manila 

Every Tue  

Manila – Nagoya – Manila 

Every Tue / Thu / Sat / Sun  

Manila – Osaka – Manila 

Every Mon / Fri 

Manila – Seoul (Incheon) – Manila 

Every Thu / Sat  

Manila – Singapore – Manila 

Daily 

Manila – Tokyo (Narita) – Manila 

Every Mon / Wed / Fri / Sun 

Manila – Bali – Manila 

Every Mon / Fri (starting May 2) 

Manila – Hanoi – Manila 

Every Mon / Fri (starting May 2) 

Manila – Sydney  

Every Mon / Wed / Fri (starting June 1) 

Sydney – Manila 

Every Tue / Thu / Sat (starting June 2) 

Early this month, the country started accepting fully vaccinated foreign leisure travelers with the most relaxed entry protocols, including quarantine-free entry. The country also allowed visitors to freely travel to reopened destinations around the country. 

Cebu Pacific’s chief commercial officer Xander Lao said the airline supports the Department of Tourism’s initiatives to restore tourism.

They invited Filipino and foreign tourists to visit the country.

“We invite Filipinos and foreign visitors to plan their travels to the Philippines and explore its beauty, or simply visit family and friends. We look forward to welcoming everyone onboard,” Lao said in a press conference at the World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit in Pasay City last Thursday.

The carrier is offering flights to 34 domestic destinations which tourists may also visit. It resumed more direct local flights from major hubs Cebu and Davao, as it restored 100% of its pre-pandemic domestic capacity this month.

“We are happy to keep enabling everyJuan to safely fly across our largest Philippine network. We are hopeful we can continue contributing to the economic and tourism agenda in and out of the Philippines,” Lao said.  

The budget carrier said it would continue to offer low fares to help the COVID-19 pandemic-hit travel and tourism industry recover while maintaining the implementation of health and safety protocols.  

The airline said it employs 100% fully vaccinated crew with 90% of them already boosted.

Meanwhile, Lao also congratulated the DOT for hosting the 21st edition of the WTTC Global Summit. It was staged at the Marriott Hotel in Pasay City from April 20 to 22, 2022.

WTTC also commended the country for hosting the tourism event that signified the recovery of international travel.

