CebGo transfers operations to NAIA Terminal 4 starting March 28

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Pacific recently announced that all CebGo flights to and from Manila will be operating from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 4.

The transfer of CebGo operations will take effect starting March 28.

Related Stories PNP readies for Boracay tourist influx

The move will be implemented amid the anticipated influx of passengers this summer season.

Cebu Pacific advised CebGo passengers to be at the terminal at least three hours before the scheduled time of departure to complete the pre-departure requirements.

They are also advised to check all the travel requirements, safety protocols and frequently asked questions on the airline’s website to keep updated with any announcement: http://bit.ly/CEBFaqs

As of 3 p.m. of March 21, below are the affected flights:

Route Flight Number Manila – Boracay DG 6241 DG 6243 DG 6247 Manila – Camiguin DG 6703 Manila – Cebu DG 6503 DG 6505 Manila – Coron DG 6041 DG 6043 DG 6047 DG 6051 DG 6057 Manila – Kalibo DG 6317 Manila – Legazpi DG 6189 DG 6191 DG 6193 DG 6195 DG 6197 Manila – Masbate DG 6177 DG 6179 Manila – Naga DG 6111 DG 6113 DG 6117 Manila – San Jose DG 6029 DG 6031 Manila – Siargao DG 6839 DG 6841 Manila – Surigao DG 6881 Manila – Tablas DG 6073 Manila – Tuguegarao DG 6012 Manila – Virac DG 6163

In view of the changes, Cebu Pacific urged passengers to update their contact details via http://bit.ly/CEBUpdateInfo to receive email notifications on flight reminders and updates before proceeding to their designated airport terminal.

Last month, the Philippine National Police geared up for the anticipated increase in tourist arrivals in Boracay, one of the top tourist destinations in the country amid the summer season.

No more EED requirement

The Department of Tourism also said it is optimistic that better tourism could be seen in the coming months as the country is set to reopen to fully-vaccinated tourists from all countries beginning April 1, 2022

Under Resolution No. 165, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved the entry of foreign nationals starting April 1, without the need of an Entry Exemption Document (EED)—provided they comply with applicable visa and immigration laws, rules, and regulation.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the removal of EED requirement may encourage more foreign nationals to visit the country.

“As we move towards a more relaxed entry regulation for foreign tourists, the DOT sees a brighter perspective for the country's tourism industry in the near future. We will ensure that this transition will be done in careful accordance [with] the prescribed health and safety measures,” Puyat said in a statement on Friday.