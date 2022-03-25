^

Business

CebGo transfers operations to NAIA Terminal 4 starting March 28

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
March 25, 2022 | 5:44pm
CebGo transfers operations to NAIA Terminal 4 starting March 28
This undated photo shows Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 4.
Cebu Pacific / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Pacific recently announced that all CebGo flights to and from Manila will be operating from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 4.

The transfer of CebGo operations will take effect starting March 28.

The move will be implemented amid the anticipated influx of passengers this summer season.

Cebu Pacific advised CebGo passengers to be at the terminal at least three hours before the scheduled time of departure to complete the pre-departure requirements.

They are also advised to check all the travel requirements, safety protocols and frequently asked questions on the airline’s website to keep updated with any announcement: http://bit.ly/CEBFaqs

As of 3 p.m. of March 21, below are the affected flights:

Route

Flight Number

Manila – Boracay

 

DG 6241

DG 6243

DG 6247

Manila – Camiguin

DG 6703

Manila – Cebu

 

DG 6503

DG 6505

Manila – Coron

 

DG 6041

DG 6043

DG 6047

DG 6051

DG 6057

Manila – Kalibo

DG 6317

Manila – Legazpi

DG 6189

DG 6191

DG 6193

DG 6195

DG 6197

Manila – Masbate

DG 6177

DG 6179

Manila – Naga

DG 6111

DG 6113

DG 6117

Manila – San Jose

DG 6029

DG 6031

Manila – Siargao

DG 6839

DG 6841

Manila – Surigao

DG 6881

Manila – Tablas

DG 6073

Manila – Tuguegarao

DG 6012

Manila – Virac

DG 6163

In view of the changes, Cebu Pacific urged passengers to update their contact details via http://bit.ly/CEBUpdateInfo to receive email notifications on flight reminders and updates before proceeding to their designated airport terminal.

Last month, the Philippine National Police geared up for the anticipated increase in tourist arrivals in Boracay, one of the top tourist destinations in the country amid the summer season.

No more EED requirement

The Department of Tourism also said it is optimistic that better tourism could be seen in the coming months as the country is set to reopen to fully-vaccinated tourists from all countries beginning April 1, 2022

Under Resolution No. 165, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved the entry of foreign nationals starting April 1, without the need of an Entry Exemption Document (EED)—provided they comply with applicable visa and immigration laws, rules, and regulation.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the removal of EED requirement may encourage more foreign nationals to visit the country.

“As we move towards a more relaxed entry regulation for foreign tourists, the DOT sees a brighter perspective for the country's tourism industry in the near future. We will ensure that this transition will be done in careful accordance [with] the prescribed health and safety measures,” Puyat said in a statement on Friday.

CEBGO

CEBU PACIFIC

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM

DOT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PEZA, call centers pin hopes on next president to make 'hybrid' work permanent

PEZA, call centers pin hopes on next president to make 'hybrid' work permanent

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 days ago
Starting April 1, PEZA-registered IT-BPM firms will resume their “regular” setup requiring 70% of total workforce...
Business
fbtw

New work environment

By Boo Chanco | 19 hours ago
Even before the pandemic, work from home had been one of the proposals on the table to address the chaotic transportation situation in Metro Manila.
Business
fbtw
Converge hit by security breach

Converge hit by security breach

By Xave Gregorio | March 10, 2022 - 10:42am
Internet service provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has reported that it was hit by a security breach, although it said...
Business
fbtw
BSP keeps rates unchanged but pressure to hike mounts

BSP keeps rates unchanged but pressure to hike mounts

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas kept its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged on Thursday, but the pressure to begin tightening...
Business
fbtw
Banks break pledges with fossil fuel billions: report

Banks break pledges with fossil fuel billions: report

9 hours ago
It said the biggest providers of fossil fuel financing were JP Morgan with $81 billion, Citigroup with $69 billion, and Bank...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Omicron, expensive oil dampen business confidence in Q1

Omicron, expensive oil dampen business confidence in Q1

By Ramon Royandoyan | 3 hours ago
Businesses and firms were wary of their fortunes in the first quarter of 2022.
Business
fbtw
Home prices extend rally in Q4 2021 on easing virus curbs

Home prices extend rally in Q4 2021 on easing virus curbs

By Ramon Royandoyan | 3 hours ago
Home prices sustained their uptrend in the fourth quarter of last year.
Business
fbtw
Fitch unit: Marcos presidency still not guaranteed despite big lead in surveys

Fitch unit: Marcos presidency still not guaranteed despite big lead in surveys

By Ramon Royandoyan | 5 hours ago
A victory for presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is not yet secured despite his convincing...
Business
fbtw
North Star Meat Merchants aims to be country&rsquo;s &ldquo;cold chain backbone&rdquo;

North Star Meat Merchants aims to be country’s “cold chain backbone”

10 hours ago
I know some people will probably consider NSTAR’s reliance on SM as its primary customer to be a point of risk, and...
Business
fbtw
Monde Nissin releases earnings teaser headlining 2% revenue growth; uh-oh

Monde Nissin releases earnings teaser headlining 2% revenue growth; uh-oh

10 hours ago
I’m also interested to see how MONDE”s naming of Drew Barrymore as Quorn US’s “Chief Mom Officer”...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with