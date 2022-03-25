CebGo transfers operations to NAIA Terminal 4 starting March 28
MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Pacific recently announced that all CebGo flights to and from Manila will be operating from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 4.
The transfer of CebGo operations will take effect starting March 28.
The move will be implemented amid the anticipated influx of passengers this summer season.
Cebu Pacific advised CebGo passengers to be at the terminal at least three hours before the scheduled time of departure to complete the pre-departure requirements.
They are also advised to check all the travel requirements, safety protocols and frequently asked questions on the airline’s website to keep updated with any announcement: http://bit.ly/CEBFaqs
As of 3 p.m. of March 21, below are the affected flights:
|
Route
|
Flight Number
|
Manila – Boracay
|
DG 6241
DG 6243
DG 6247
|
Manila – Camiguin
|
DG 6703
|
Manila – Cebu
|
DG 6503
DG 6505
|
Manila – Coron
|
DG 6041
DG 6043
DG 6047
DG 6051
DG 6057
|
Manila – Kalibo
|
DG 6317
|
Manila – Legazpi
|
DG 6189
DG 6191
DG 6193
DG 6195
DG 6197
|
Manila – Masbate
|
DG 6177
DG 6179
|
Manila – Naga
|
DG 6111
DG 6113
DG 6117
|
Manila – San Jose
|
DG 6029
DG 6031
|
Manila – Siargao
|
DG 6839
DG 6841
|
Manila – Surigao
|
DG 6881
|
Manila – Tablas
|
DG 6073
|
Manila – Tuguegarao
|
DG 6012
|
Manila – Virac
|
DG 6163
In view of the changes, Cebu Pacific urged passengers to update their contact details via http://bit.ly/CEBUpdateInfo to receive email notifications on flight reminders and updates before proceeding to their designated airport terminal.
Last month, the Philippine National Police geared up for the anticipated increase in tourist arrivals in Boracay, one of the top tourist destinations in the country amid the summer season.
No more EED requirement
The Department of Tourism also said it is optimistic that better tourism could be seen in the coming months as the country is set to reopen to fully-vaccinated tourists from all countries beginning April 1, 2022
Under Resolution No. 165, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved the entry of foreign nationals starting April 1, without the need of an Entry Exemption Document (EED)—provided they comply with applicable visa and immigration laws, rules, and regulation.
Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the removal of EED requirement may encourage more foreign nationals to visit the country.
“As we move towards a more relaxed entry regulation for foreign tourists, the DOT sees a brighter perspective for the country's tourism industry in the near future. We will ensure that this transition will be done in careful accordance [with] the prescribed health and safety measures,” Puyat said in a statement on Friday.
