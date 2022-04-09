^

Headlines

Philippines exceeds 200K foreign tourist arrivals

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
April 9, 2022 | 6:12pm
Philippines exceeds 200K foreign tourist arrivals
This February 2021 photo shows tourists in Boracay.
Malay Municipal Tourism Office / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism on Friday announced that the country breached 200,000 foreign tourist arrivals.

As of April 7, 2022, the Philippines logged 202,700 foreign tourist arrivals.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat welcomed this development, nearly two months since the country eased travel restrictions to international travelers.

"The sustained influx of tourists in the Philippines is a good measure of the industry’s success in its preparations to welcome foreign tourists in the new normal. Our high vaccination rate among tourism workers and reportedly low cases around the country have helped restore the confidence of travelers to visit the Philippines during the summer season," Puyat said

"This continued growth shall aid our stakeholders, as well as the economy, in recovering from the effects caused by the pandemic," she added.

According to the data generated from the One Health Pass, tourists from the United States of America (USA) remain the top contributor to the total foreign tourist arrivals to the Philippines with 43,744 visitors; followed by Canada with 9,618; the United Kingdom with 9,315; South Korea with 8,440 and Australia with 8,212 tourists. 

The DOT chief said Philippines “still has one of the simplest and most relaxed travel restrictions.” This was after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases' (IATF-EID) approved a resolution allowing the use of rapid antigen tests as entry requirements for travelers; on the condition that this should be administered and certified by a healthcare professional in a healthcare facility, laboratory, clinic, pharmacy, or other similar establishments for purposes of entry, testing, and quarantine protocols.

Puyat also attributed the increase in tourist arrivals to the IATF-EID’s decision to expand the list of accepted and recognized national COVID-19 vaccination certificates, which now includes Bangladesh, Mexico, Pakistan, and Slovak Republic.

Last April 1, the Philippines also started accepting fully-vaccinated tourists from all countries. These visitors may be allowed entry without the need to provide Entry Exemption Document—provided that they comply with applicable visa and immigration laws, rules, and regulations.

Return of Korean, Japanese

Aside from easing travel restrictions, the DOT delegation, led by Puyat, visited Korea late March to meet with Korean tour operators in a bid to tap the Korean travel market, the country’s largest before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The delegation met with operators such as Kyowon KRT, Modu Tours, and Hana Tours and representatives of government agencies like the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. They also met with representatives from the aviation industry, including Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific, Asiana, Air Seoul, T’way, Jin Air, Jeju Air and Fly Gangwon.

For the past two months, Korea is the fourth highest contributor to tourist arrivals. However, before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2018, it was the top source market with 1.98 million arrivals.

Also in March this year, Puyat also visited Japan to meet with Japanese travel agents, tour operators, tourism organizations, English studies operators, economic federations, as well as Japanese media from Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka in a bid to boost inbound tourism.

Japan is also one of the largest contributors and was considered the fourth-biggest tourism source market prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The country recorded 682,788 tourists from Japan in 2019.

BERNADETTE ROMULO-PUYAT

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM

JAPAN

KOREA

NEW NORMAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
De Venecias of Pangasinan back Robredo for president

De Venecias of Pangasinan back Robredo for president

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
The clan’s patriarch, former House Speaker Jose de Venecia, his wife, former Rep. Gina de Venecia, and their son Rep....
Headlines
fbtw
Pinay found dead inside suitcase in Dubai

Pinay found dead inside suitcase in Dubai

21 hours ago
The body of a Filipina was found inside a suitcase left under a bridge in Dubai, United Arab Emirates last month, authorities...
Headlines
fbtw
1st typhoon expected in Holy Week

1st typhoon expected in Holy Week

By Michael Punongbayan | 21 hours ago
The first typhoon of 2022 is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday as Filipinos observe Holy Week....
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd recalls module maligning Robredo

DepEd recalls module maligning Robredo

By Romina Cabrera | 21 hours ago
The Department of Education has ordered a recall of self-learning module that recently drew flak for making negative references...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo on surveys: It&rsquo;s not over until it&rsquo;s over

Robredo on surveys: It’s not over until it’s over

By Janvic Mateo | 21 hours ago
Presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday said her nine-point rise in the latest Pulse Asia pre-election...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
In provinces where she lost in 2016, Robredo&rsquo;s rallies draw thousands

In provinces where she lost in 2016, Robredo’s rallies draw thousands

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Despite rain, transportation woes and the challenges posed by being in enemy territory, Vice President Leni Robredo’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Japan agree to boost security ties

Philippines, Japan agree to boost security ties

6 hours ago
Japan and the Philippines agreed to boost security ties in their first foreign and defense ministerial meeting on Saturday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 raised as first tropical cyclone of 2022 forms

Signal No. 1 raised as first tropical cyclone of 2022 forms

10 hours ago
The state weather bureau hoisted Signal No. 1 over Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands as the...
Headlines
fbtw
Phivolcs lowers Taal Volcano alert level

Phivolcs lowers Taal Volcano alert level

11 hours ago
Phivolcs lowered Taal to Alert Level 2 from Alert Level 3, indicating there is “decreased unrest” over the volcano...
Headlines
fbtw
Federalism to solve country&rsquo;s problems &ndash; Mangondato

Federalism to solve country’s problems – Mangondato

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Presidential aspirant Faisal Mangondato will push a federal form of government if he wins this year’s elections, seeing...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with